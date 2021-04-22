Comparative Plans of the Sites Studied

3 Athens, Acropolis I, circa 530 B.C.4 Athens, Acropolis II, circa 480 B.C.5 Athens, Acropolis III, after 450 B.C.Scale: 1:3400
8 Delphi, Terrace of Apollo, fifth century B.C.Scale: 1:3400
19 Aegina, Sacred Precinct of Aphaia, fifth century B.C.Scale: 1:1400
23 Miletus, Delphineion I, fifth and fourth centuries B.C.24 Miletus, Delphineion II, third and second centuries B.C.26 Miletus, Delphineion III, first century B.C. and first century A.D.27 Miletus, Delphineion IV, after first century A.D.Scale: 1:1400
31 Miletus, Agora I, fifth and fourth centuries B.C.32 Miletus, Agora II, second century B.C.35 Miletus, Agora III, first century B.C. and first century A.D.36 Miletus, Agora IV, second century A.D.Scale: 1:5500
39 Olympia, Altis, Hellenistic periodScale: 1:3400
49 Olympia, Altis, Roman periodScale: 1:7300
52 Sounion, Sacred Precinct of Poseidon, fifth century B.C.Scale: 1:1400
56 Pergamon, Agora, third or second century B.C.61 Pergamon, Sacred Precinct of Athena, second century B.C.64 Pergamon, Altar of Zeus, second century B.C.Scale: 1:3400
68 Samos, Heraion I, Geometric period70 Samos, Heraion II, Rhoikos period71 Samos, Heraion III, Classical periodScale: 1:3400
74 Samos, Heraion IV, Roman periodScale: 1:1400.
77 Cos, Asclepeion, second century A.D.
Scale: 1:3400.
84 Priene, Agora and Sacred Precinct of the Olympian Zeus, third century B.C.
Scale: 1:1400
96 Magnesia, Agora and Sacred Precinct of Artemis, second century B.C.
Scale: 1:5500
106 Palmyra, Corinthian Temple, first century A.D.
112 Selinus, Sacred Precinct of Demeter Malophoros, sixth century B.C.
117 Sounion, Sacred Precinct of Athena, fifth century B.C.
120 Priene, Sacred Precinct of Demeter, fourth century B.C.
121 Priene, Sacred Precinct of the Egyptian Gods, third century B.C.
Athens, Acropolis. View from point A, 1968.
Delphi, Terrace of Apollo. View from point B, 1968.
Aegina, Sacred Precinct of Aphaia. View from point A, 1968.
Miletus, Delphineion. View from the west, circa 1914.
Olympia, Altis. View from point A, 1969. (1)
Olympia, Altis. View from point A, 1969. (2)
Olympia, Altis. View from point C, 1969.
Olympia, Altis. View from point B, 1969.
Sounion, Sacred Precinct of Poseidon. View from point A, 1969.
Samos, Heraion.
Cos, Asclepeion. View from point I, 1969.
Cos, Asclepeion. View from point F, 1969.
Priene, Agora. View from the east, circa 1898.
Magnesia, Sacred Precinct of Artemis. View of site, 1936.
Palmyra. View showing arch and colonnade north of Corinthian temple, circa 1917.
Sounion, Sacred Precinct of Athena. View from point A, 1969.
Sounion. View of temple of Poseidon from the precinct of Athena, 1969.