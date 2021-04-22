Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Published on Apr 22, 2021

Comparative Plans of the Sites Studied

by C. A. Doxiadis and Jaqueline Tyrwhitt
Published onApr 22, 2021
Comparative Plans of the Sites Studied

52   Sounion, Sacred Precinct of Poseidon, fifth century B.C.
Scale: 1:1400

Athens, Acropolis. View from point A, 1968.

Athens, Acropolis. View from point A, 1968.

Delphi, Terrace of Apollo. View from point B, 1968.

Aegina, Sacred Precinct of Aphaia. View from point A, 1968.

Miletus, Delphineion. View from the west, circa 1914.

Olympia, Altis. View from point A, 1969. (1)

Olympia, Altis. View from point A, 1969. (2)

Olympia, Altis. View from point C, 1969.

Sounion, Sacred Precinct of Poseidon. View from point A, 1969.

Samos, Heraion.

Cos, Asclepeion. View from point I, 1969.

Cos, Asclepeion. View from point F, 1969.

Priene, Agora. View from the east, circa 1898.

Magnesia, Sacred Precinct of Artemis. View of site, 1936.

Palmyra. View showing arch and colonnade north of Corinthian temple, circa 1917.

Sounion, Sacred Precinct of Athena. View from point A, 1969.

Sounion. View of temple of Poseidon from the precinct of Athena, 1969.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
MIT Press Open Architecture and Urban Studies
MIT Press Open Architecture and Urban Studies
Published with