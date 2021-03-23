Appendix 1

ACCOUNT OF GOSPLAN RSFSR ON THE NUMBER OF INHABITANTS FOR THE CITY OF MAGNITOGORSK UNDER CONDITIONS OF SOCIALIZED SERVICES FOR THE POPULATION’S NEEDS.
a) Occupied on regular schedule in the kombinat:
Workers
9,910 persons
Service personnel
1,491 persons
Total
11,401 persons
b) Conditions of production allow hiring of the following:
Workers (persons)
Workers (%)
Service personnel (persons)
Service personnel (%)
Total
Men
6,937
70
895
60
7,832
Women
2,973
30
596
40
3,569
Total
9,910
—
1,491
—
11,401
a)
Involved in production that men only can do 70%
6,937 persons
For these there are usually (according to TsSU) women. 4.6%
319 persons
Basic cadre of workers
7,256 persons
b)
Of the men, single (data of TsSU) 12–13%
853 persons
Heads of families 6,084 persons, total
6,937 persons
Of the women: single (according to TsSU) 28%
90 persons
Married 72%–229 persons, total
319 persons
In all single 943 persons, married 6,313 persons, Total
7,256 persons
Average composition of the family:
Men 3.8 persons X 6,084
= 23,119 persons
Women 3.2 persons X 229
= 743 persons
Single
943 persons
Total workers’ population including families
24,895 persons
a)
(see paragraph I) service personnel—male—involves only 60%
895 persons
For them, there are usually 25–26% women
233 persons
Basic cadre of service personnel
1,128 persons
b)
Of male service personnel: single 13.5–14%
125 persons
married–770 persons, total
895 persons
Of female service personnel: single 37%
86 persons
married–147 persons, total
233 persons
In all single 211 persons, married 917 persons, total
1,128 persons
Average composition of the family:
Men 3.8 × 770
= 2,926 persons
Women 73.2 × 147
= 470 persons
Single
211 persons
Total
3,607 persons
Total population, connected with production:
Of that number—independents
Of that number—dependents
Workers and members of their families
24,805
7,256
17,549
Service personnel and members of their families
3,607
1,128
2,479
Total
28,412
8,384
20,028
According to accounting records, preliminary regular studies of the public, socio-cultural, and servicing institutions show that there will be about 5,480 vacancies of which 1,430 must be filled by men (with consequent female vacancies at 4,050).
Of the 1,430 men, 14% of single men will be drawn in from the outside, i.e., 200, and 1,230 married.
Family coefficient 3.8
4,674 persons
Single
200 persons
Total
4,874 persons
Of the total population
Of that number—independent
Of that number—dependents
Connected with production
28,412 persons
8,384
20,028
Connected with services
4,874 persons
1,430
3,444
Total
9,814
23,472
But there were 11,401 vacancies, 8,384 were hired in connection with production, leaving 3,017
But there were 5,480 vacancies, 1,430 were hired in connection with service, leaving 4,050
Total 16,881
[minus those hired:] 9,814
[, leaving] 7,067
Available vacancies to the number 7,067 must be taken up by dependents.
Therefore we have the following population structure:
total 33,286,
independent 16,881,
dependent 16,405
According to TsSU figures, the composition of the families of metal workers and service personnel, by age:
Single
Heads of Families
Members of the Family up to Age 16
16–59
60 or Older
Working men
893
6,084
7,398
8,250
1,387
Working women
90
229
260
225
29
Service men
125
770
878
1,132
146
Service women
86
147
122
168
33
Assistance men
200
1,230
1,392
1,838
234
Total
1,354
8,460
10,040
11,603
1,729
Overall number……………… 33,286 persons
Transferring the dependent population within the age group 16–59 (11,603 persons), into available vacancies (7,067), we will have an excess of 4,536 people of which only about one thousand will be occupied with servicing of the housing; the youngest group (16–19) will be freed from work for study in the mining technical school (440 persons) and the 10-year school (500 persons); we must allow 3% unemployable for various reasons (illness, etc.)—about one thousand persons.
There is a remaining reserve of 1,496 of unused labor force, the labor of whom could be organized in craft-industry cooperatives and workshops, on the nearby state farms [sovkhozy], family garden allotments [ogoroda], etc.
All the figures are based on maximum coefficients. Thus, the quantity of single persons could be increased, which would lower the population by about 1,000–1,500 persons; the female composition of the population occupied in production could be raised by 500, which would further decrease the population by 1,500, etc.