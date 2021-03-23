Skip to main content
Published on Apr 23, 2021

Appendix 1

ACCOUNT OF GOSPLAN RSFSR ON THE NUMBER OF INHABITANTS FOR THE CITY OF MAGNITOGORSK UNDER CONDITIONS OF SOCIALIZED SERVICES FOR THE POPULATION’S NEEDS.

I

a) Occupied on regular schedule in the kombinat: 

Workers

9,910 persons

Service personnel

1,491 persons

Total

11,401 persons

b) Conditions of production allow hiring of the following:

Workers (persons)

Workers (%)

Service personnel (persons)

Service personnel (%)

Total

Men

6,937

70

895

60

 7,832

Women

2,973

30

596

40

 3,569

Total

9,910

1,491

11,401

II

a)

Involved in production that men only can do 70%

6,937 persons

For these there are usually (according to TsSU) women. 4.6%

319 persons

Basic cadre of workers

7,256 persons

 b)

Of the men, single (data of TsSU) 12–13%

853 persons

Heads of families 6,084 persons, total

6,937 persons

Of the women: single (according to TsSU) 28%

90 persons

Married 72%–229 persons, total

319 persons

In all single 943 persons, married 6,313 persons, Total

7,256 persons

III

Average composition of the family:

Men 3.8 persons X 6,084

= 23,119 persons

Women 3.2 persons X 229

= 743 persons

Single

943 persons

Total workers’ population including families

24,895 persons

IV

a)

(see paragraph I) service personnel—male—involves only 60%

895 persons

For them, there are usually 25–26% women

233 persons

Basic cadre of service personnel

1,128 persons

 b)

Of male service personnel: single 13.5–14%

125 persons

married–770 persons, total

895 persons

Of female service personnel: single 37%

86 persons

married–147 persons, total

233 persons

In all single 211 persons, married 917 persons, total

1,128 persons

V

Average composition of the family:

Men 3.8 × 770

= 2,926 persons

Women 73.2 × 147

= 470 persons

Single

211 persons

Total

3,607 persons

VI

Total population, connected with production:

 

 

Of that number—independents

Of that number—dependents

Workers and members of their families

24,805

7,256

17,549

Service personnel and members of their families

  3,607

1,128

  2,479

Total

28,412

8,384

20,028

VII

According to accounting records, preliminary regular studies of the public, socio-cultural, and servicing institutions show that there will be about 5,480 vacancies of which 1,430 must be filled by men (with consequent female vacancies at 4,050).

Of the 1,430 men, 14% of single men will be drawn in from the outside, i.e., 200, and 1,230 married. 

Family coefficient 3.8

4,674 persons

Single

200 persons

Total

4,874 persons

VIII 

 

Of the total population

Of that number—independent

Of that number—dependents

Connected with production

28,412 persons

8,384

20,028

Connected with services

4,874 persons

1,430

3,444

Total

9,814

23,472

 But there were 11,401 vacancies, 8,384 were hired in connection with production, leaving 3,017

But there were 5,480 vacancies, 1,430 were hired in connection with service, leaving 4,050 

Total 16,881

[minus those hired:] 9,814

[, leaving] 7,067

Available vacancies to the number 7,067 must be taken up by dependents.

Therefore we have the following population structure:

total 33,286,

independent 16,881,

dependent 16,405

IX

According to TsSU figures, the composition of the families of metal workers and service personnel, by age: 

 

Single

Heads of Families

Members of the Family up to Age 16

16–59

60 or Older

Working men

   893

6,084

  7,398

  8,250

1,387

Working women

     90

   229

     260

     225

     29

Service men

   125

   770

     878

  1,132

   146

Service women

     86

   147

     122

     168

     33

Assistance men

   200

1,230

  1,392

  1,838

   234

        Total

1,354

8,460

10,040

11,603

1,729

Overall number……………… 33,286 persons

 

Transferring the dependent population within the age group 16–59 (11,603 persons), into available vacancies (7,067), we will have an excess of 4,536 people of which only about one thousand will be occupied with servicing of the housing; the youngest group (16–19) will be freed from work for study in the mining technical school (440 persons) and the 10-year school (500 persons); we must allow 3% unemployable for various reasons (illness, etc.)—about one thousand persons.

There is a remaining reserve of 1,496 of unused labor force, the labor of whom could be organized in craft-industry cooperatives and workshops, on the nearby state farms [sovkhozy], family garden allotments [ogoroda], etc.

All the figures are based on maximum coefficients. Thus, the quantity of single persons could be increased, which would lower the population by about 1,000–1,500 persons; the female composition of the population occupied in production could be raised by 500, which would further decrease the population by 1,500, etc.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
