Appendix 1

I

a) Occupied on regular schedule in the kombinat:

Workers 9,910 persons Service personnel 1,491 persons Total 11,401 persons

b) Conditions of production allow hiring of the following:

Workers (persons) Workers (%) Service personnel (persons) Service personnel (%) Total Men 6,937 70 895 60 7,832 Women 2,973 30 596 40 3,569 Total 9,910 — 1,491 — 11,401

II

a)

Involved in production that men only can do 70% 6,937 persons For these there are usually (according to TsSU) women. 4.6% 319 persons Basic cadre of workers 7,256 persons

b)

Of the men, single (data of TsSU) 12–13% 853 persons Heads of families 6,084 persons, total 6,937 persons Of the women: single (according to TsSU) 28% 90 persons Married 72%–229 persons, total 319 persons In all single 943 persons, married 6,313 persons, Total 7,256 persons

III

Average composition of the family:

Men 3.8 persons X 6,084 = 23,119 persons Women 3.2 persons X 229 = 743 persons Single 943 persons Total workers’ population including families 24,895 persons

IV

a)

(see paragraph I) service personnel—male—involves only 60% 895 persons For them, there are usually 25–26% women 233 persons Basic cadre of service personnel 1,128 persons

b)

Of male service personnel: single 13.5–14% 125 persons married–770 persons, total 895 persons Of female service personnel: single 37% 86 persons married–147 persons, total 233 persons In all single 211 persons, married 917 persons, total 1,128 persons

V

Average composition of the family:

Men 3.8 × 770 = 2,926 persons Women 73.2 × 147 = 470 persons Single 211 persons Total 3,607 persons

VI

Total population, connected with production:

Of that number—independents Of that number—dependents Workers and members of their families 24,805 7,256 17,549 Service personnel and members of their families 3,607 1,128 2,479 Total 28,412 8,384 20,028

VII

According to accounting records, preliminary regular studies of the public, socio-cultural, and servicing institutions show that there will be about 5,480 vacancies of which 1,430 must be filled by men (with consequent female vacancies at 4,050).

Of the 1,430 men, 14% of single men will be drawn in from the outside, i.e., 200, and 1,230 married.

Family coefficient 3.8 4,674 persons Single 200 persons Total 4,874 persons

VIII

Of the total population Of that number—independent Of that number—dependents Connected with production 28,412 persons 8,384 20,028 Connected with services 4,874 persons 1,430 3,444 Total 33,286 persons 9,814 23,472

But there were 11,401 vacancies, 8,384 were hired in connection with production, leaving 3,017

But there were 5,480 vacancies, 1,430 were hired in connection with service, leaving 4,050

Total 16,881 [minus those hired:] 9,814 [, leaving] 7,067

Available vacancies to the number 7,067 must be taken up by dependents.

Therefore we have the following population structure:

total 33,286, independent 16,881, dependent 16,405

IX

According to TsSU figures, the composition of the families of metal workers and service personnel, by age:

Single Heads of Families Members of the Family up to Age 16 16–59 60 or Older Working men 893 6,084 7,398 8,250 1,387 Working women 90 229 260 225 29 Service men 125 770 878 1,132 146 Service women 86 147 122 168 33 Assistance men 200 1,230 1,392 1,838 234 Total 1,354 8,460 10,040 11,603 1,729

Overall number……………… 33,286 persons

Transferring the dependent population within the age group 16–59 (11,603 persons), into available vacancies (7,067), we will have an excess of 4,536 people of which only about one thousand will be occupied with servicing of the housing; the youngest group (16–19) will be freed from work for study in the mining technical school (440 persons) and the 10-year school (500 persons); we must allow 3% unemployable for various reasons (illness, etc.)—about one thousand persons.

There is a remaining reserve of 1,496 of unused labor force, the labor of whom could be organized in craft-industry cooperatives and workshops, on the nearby state farms [sovkhozy], family garden allotments [ogoroda], etc.

All the figures are based on maximum coefficients. Thus, the quantity of single persons could be increased, which would lower the population by about 1,000–1,500 persons; the female composition of the population occupied in production could be raised by 500, which would further decrease the population by 1,500, etc.