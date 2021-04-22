Unless otherwise noted, illustrations are by C. A. Doxiadis.



1

Athens, Acropolis. View from point A, 1968. (Photo: A. Drymiotis.)

2

Athens, Acropolis III, after 450 B.C. Perspective from point A.

3

Athens, Acropolis I, circa 530 B.C. Plan.

4

Athens, Acropolis II, circa 480 B.C. Plan.

5

Athens, Acropolis III, after 450 B.C. Plan.

6

Athens, Acropolis II and III. Plan (W. B. Dinsmoor, The Architecture of Ancient Greece, London: Batsford, 1950, fig. 74.)

7

Delphi, Terrace of Apollo. View from point C, 1968. (Photo: A. Drymiotis.)

8

Delphi, Terrace of Apollo. Plan of temple.

9

Delphi, Terrace of Apollo. Elevation of temple and terrace. (Fernand Courby, La Terrasse du temple, pt. 1, Fouilles de Delphes, vol. 2, Paris: De Boccard, 1927, fig. 157.)

10

Delphi, Terrace of Apollo. View from point B, 1968. (Photo: A. Drymiotis.)

11

Delphi, Terrace of Apollo. Monument to Eumenes II. (Fernand Courby, La Terrasse du temple, pt. 1, Fouilles de Delphes, vol. 2, Paris: De Boccard, 1927, fig. 221.)

12

Delphi, Terrace of Apollo. Monument to Aemilius Paullus. (Heinz Kähler, Der Fries vom Reiterdenkmal des Aemilius Paullus in Delphi, Berlin: Mann, 1965.)

13

Delphi, Terrace of Apollo. Restoration. (Albert Tournaire, Relevés et restaurations, pt. 1, Fouilles de Delphes, vol. 2, Paris: Fontemoing, 1902, pl. 6.)

14

Delphi, Terrace of Apollo. Sketch showing view from the southwest in ancient times.

15

Delphi. General plan of sacred precinct. (H. Pomtow, “Delphoi: Die Topographie,” in A. F. von Pauly, ed., Real-Encyclopädie der classischen Altertumswissenschaft, suppl. 4, Stuttgart: Metzler, 1924, p. 1199.)

16

Delphi. General plan of sacred precinct. (Pierre de la Coste-Messelière, Delphes, Paris: Editions du Chêne, 1943.

17

Aegina, Sacred Precinct of Aphaia. View from point A, 1968. (Photo: A. Drymiotis.)

18

Aegina, Sacred Precinct of Aphaia. View (drawn in 1901). (Adolph Furtwängler, Aegina: das Heiligtum der Aphaia, Munich: Franz, 1906, pl. 2.)

19

Aegina, Sacred Precinct of Aphaia, early fifth century B.C. Plan.

20

Aegina, Sacred Precinct of Aphaia. Plan, showing four different periods. (Adolf Furtwängler, Aegina: das Heiligtum der Aphaia, Munich: Franz, 1906, suppl. 5.)

21

Aegina, Sacred Precinct of Aphaia. Plan of the great altar. (Adolf Furtwängler, Aegina: das Heiligtum der Aphaia, Munich: Franz, 1906, fig. 22.)

22

Miletus, Delphineion. View from the west, circa 1914. (Georg Kawerau and Albert Rehm, Das Delphinion in Milet, Berlin, Staatliche Museen, Milet: Ergebnisse der Ausgrabungen und Untersuchungen seit dem Jahre 1899, ed. Theodor Wiegand, vol. 1, pt. 3, Berlin: Reimer, 1914, pl. 6.)

23

Miletus, Delphineion I, fifth and fourth centuries B.C. Plan.

24

Miletus, Delphineion II, third and second centuries B.C. Plan.

25

Miletus, Delphineion II. Plan of detail.

26

Miletus, Delphineion III, first century B.C. and first century A.D. Plan.

27

Miletus, Delphineion IV, after first century A.D. Plan.

28

Miletus, Delphineion III. Reconstruction. (Georg Kawerau and Albert Rehm, Das Delphinion in Milet, Berlin, Staatliche Museen, Milet: Ergebnisse der Augsgrabungen und Untersuchungen seit dem Jahre 1899, ed. Theodor Wiegand, vol. 1, pt. 3, Berlin: Reimer, 1914, pl. 4.)

29

Miletus, Delphineion. Composite plan. (Georg Kawerau and Albert Rehm, Das Delphinion in Milet, Berlin, Staatliche Museen, Milet: Ergebnisse der Ausgrabungen und Untersuchungen seit dem Jahre 1899, ed. Theodor Wiegand, vol. 1, pt. 3, Berlin: Reimer, 1914, pl. 7)

30

Miletus, Agora III. Perspective. (Armin von Gerkan, Der Nordmarkt und der Hafen an der Löwenbucht, Berlin, Staattiche Museen, Milet: Ergebnisse der Ausgrabungen und Untersuchungen seit dem Jahre 1899, ed. Theodor Wiegand, vol. 1, pt. 6, Berlin: Reimer, 1922, pl. 27.)

31

Miletus, Agora I, fifth and fourth centuries B.C. Plan.

32

Miletus, Agora II, second century B.C. Plan.

33

Miletus. General plan. (Armin von Gerkan, Griechische Städtanlagen, Berlin: De Gruyter, 1924, fig. 6.)

34

Miletus. Plan of city center. (Armin von Gerkan, Der Nordmarkt und der Hafen an der Löwenbucht, Berlin, Staatliche Museen, Milet: Ergebnisse der Ausgrabungen und Untersuchungen seit dem Jahre 1899, ed. Theodor Wiegand, vol. 1, pt. 6, Berlin: Reimer, 1922, fig.1.)

35

Miletus, Agora III, first century B.C. and first century A.D. Plan.

36

Miletus, Agora IV, second century A.D. Plan.

37

Miletus, Agora IV. Perspective. (Armin von Gerkan, Der Nordmarkt und der Hagen an der Löwenbucht, Berlin, Staatliche Museen, Milet: Ergebnisse der Ausgrabungen und Untersuchungen Seit dem Jahre 1899, ed. Theodor Wiegand, vol. 1, pt. 6, Berlin: Reimer, 1922, pl. 28.)

38

Olympia, Altis. View from point A, 1969. (Photo: A. Drymiotis.)

39

Olympia, Altis, Hellenistic period. Plan.

40

Olympia, Altis. Perspective from point A.

41

Olympia, Altis. General plan of the Altis and its environment. (Ernst Curtius and Friedrich Adler, eds., Olympia: die Ergebnisse der von dem deutschen Reich veranstalteten Ausgrabung, Berlin: Asher, 1897, map 2.

42

Olympia, Altis. View from a point east of the treasuries, looking south, 1968. (Photo: A. Drymiotis.)

43

Olympia, Altis. Hellenistic period. Plan.

44

Olympia, Altis, Hellenistic period. Plan. (Essen, Ausstellung, 1960. Olympia in der Antike, Essen, 1960.)

45

Olympia, Altis. View from point B, 1969. (Photo: A. Drymiotis.)

46

Olympia, Altis. Perspective from point B.

47

Olympia, Altis. View from point C, 1969. (Photo: A. Drymiotis.)

48

Olympia, Altis. Perspective from point C.

49

Olympia, Altis, Roman period. Plan.

50

Olympia, Altis. Model. (By Hans Schleif, in Wilhelm Dörpfeld, Alt-Olympia, Berlin: Mittler, 1935, vol. 2, pl. 1.)

51

Sounion, Sacred Precinct of Poseidon. View from point A, 1969. (Photo: A. Drymiotis.)

52

Sounion, Sacred Precinct of Poseidon. Plan.

53

Sounion, Sacred Precinct of Poseidon. General plan. (Valerios Staïs, Tó Σoύvιov καί oί vαoί Πoσειδῶvos καί ‘Aϑηvᾶs, Athens: Library of the Archaeological Service, 1920, end paper.)

54

Sounion, Sacred Precinct of Poseidon. View of temple. (William H. Plommer, “Three Attic Temples,” pt. 2, “The Temple of Poseidon,” Annual of the British School at Athens 45, 1950, pl. 8.)

55

Pergamon, Agora. View from point A to the west, 1936.

56

Pergamon, Agora. Plan.

57

Pergamon. General plan. (Alexander Conze et al., Stadt und Landschaft, Berlin, Staatliche Museen, Die Altertümer von Pergamon, vol. 1, Berlin: Reimer, 1913, pl. 1.)

58

Pergamon, Agora. Sections. (Jakob Schrammen, Dergrosse Altar; der obere Markt, Berlin, Staatliche Museen, Die Altertümer von Pergamon, vol. 3, pt. 1, Berlin: Reimer, 1906, pl. 25.)

59

Pergamon, Agora. General plan. (Jakob Schrammen, Der grosse Altar; der obere Markt, Berlin, Staatliche Museen, Die Altertümer von Pergamon, vol. 3, pt. 1, Berlin: Reimer, 1906, pl. 32.)

60

Pergamon, Sacred Precinct of Athena. Perspective from point A.

61

Pergamon, Sacred Precinct of Athena. Plan.

62

Pergamon, Sacred Precinct of Athena. Plan. (Richard Bohn, Das Heiligtum der Athena Polias Nikephoros, Berlin, Staatliche Museen, Die Altertümer von Pergamon, vol. 2, Berlin: Spemann, 1885, pl. 40.)

63

Pergamon, Sacred Precinct of Athena. Reconstruction, seen from the south. (Richard Bohn, Das Heiligtum der Athena Polias Nikephoros, Berlin, Staatliche Museen, Die Altertümer von Pergamon, vol. 2, Berlin: Spemann, 1885, pl. 41.)

64

Pergamon, Altar of Zeus. Plan.

65

Pergamon, Altar of Zeus and Agora. Plan. (Jakob Schrammen, Der Grosse Altar; der obere Markt, Berlin, Staatliche Museen, Die Altertümer von Pergamon, vol. 3, pt. 1, Berlin: Reimer, 1906, pl. 1.)

66

Pergamon, Altar of Zeus. Reconstruction. (Jakob Schrammen, Der grosse Altar; der obere Markt, Berlin, Staatliche Museen, Die Altertümer von Pergamon, vol. 3, pt. 1. Berlin: Reimer, 1906, pl. 19.)

67

Samos, Heraion. View from point A, 1969. (Photo: A. Drymiotis.)

68

Samos, Heraion I, Geometric period. Plan.

69

Samos, Heraion II, Rhoikos period. Reconstruction. (Hans Walter, Das griechische Heiligtum: Heraion von Samos, Munich: Piper, 1965, fig. 58.)

70

Samos, Heraion II, Rhoikos period. Plan.

71

Samos, Heraion III, Classical period. Plan.

72

Samos, Heraion III, Classical period. Plan. (Hans Walter, Das griechische Heiligtum: Heraion von Samos, Munich: Piper, 1965, fig. 77.)

73

Samos, Heraion. Reconstruction of the great altar. (Hans Walter, Das griechische Heiligtum: Heraion von Samos, Munich: Piper, 1965, fig. 59.)

74

Samos, Heraion IV, Roman period. Plan.

75

Samos, Heraion. General plan showing four different periods. (Hans Walter, Das griechische Heiligtum: Heraion von Samos, Munich: Piper, 1965, fig. 86.)

76

Cos, Asclepeion. View from point F, 1969. (Photo: A. Drymiotis.)

77

Cos, Asclepion. Plan.

78

Cos, Asclepeion. General plan. (Rudolf Herzog, ed., Kos: Ergebnisse der deutschen Ausgrabungen und Forschungen, Berlin: Keller, 1932, vol. I, suppl.)

79

Cos, Asclepeion. Perspective of upper terrace from entrance A. (Rudolf Herzog, ed., Kos: Ergebnisse der deutschen Ausgrabungen und Forschungen, Berlin: Keller, 1932, vol. I, pl. 6.)

80

Cos, Asclepeion, Hellenistic period. Perspective from southwest. (Rudolf Herzog, ed., Kos: Ergebnisse der deutschen Ausgrabungen und Forschungen, Berlin: Keller, 1932, vol. I, pl. 40.)

81a

Cos, Asclepeion. View of the site in relation to the sea, circa 1930. Rudolf Herzog, ed., Kos: Ergebnisse der deutschen Ausgrabungen und Forschungen, Berlin: Keller, 1932, vol. I, pl. 41.)

81b

Cos, Asclepeion. View from upper terrace III looking north, 1969. (Photo: A. Drymiotis.)

82

Cos, Asclepeion. View from point I, 1969. (Photo: A. Drymiotis.)

83

Priene. General view from the west, circa 1898. (Theodor Wiegand and Hans Schrader, Priene: Ergebnisse der Ausgrabungen und Untersuchungen in den Jahren 1895–98, Berlin: Reimer, 1904, pl. 5.)

84

Priene, Agora. Plan.

85

Priene, Temple of Athena. Perspective, from the agora.

86

Priene, General plan. (Theodor Wiegand and Hans Schrader, Priene: Ergebnisse der Ausgrabungen und Untersuchungen in den Jahren 1895–98, Berlin: Reimer, 1904, map 1.)

87

Priene, Sacred Precinct of Athena. Plan. (Martin Schede, Die Ruinen von Priene, Berlin: De Gruyter, 1934, fig. 27.)

88

Priene, Agora. Section, from north to south. (Theodor Wiegand and Hans Schrader, Priene: Ergebnisse der Ausgrabungen und Untersuchungen in den Jahren 1895–98, Berlin: Reimer, 1904, fig. 180.)

89

Priene, Sacred Precinct of Athena. Perspective of southwest corner of the temple, from the agora. (Martin Schede, Die Ruinen von Priene, Berlin: De Gruyter, 1934, fig. 62.)

90

Priene. Model. (Martin Schede, Die Ruinen von Priene, Berlin: De Gruyter, 1934, fig. 12.)

91

Priene. View of the site from the north, circa 1898. (Theodor Wiegand and Hans Schrader, Priene: Ergebnisse der Ausgrabungen und Untersuchungen in den Jahren 1895–98, Berlin: Reimer, 1904, pl. 8.)

92

Priene, Agora. View from the east, circa 1898. (Theodor Wiegand and Hans Schrader, Priene: Ergebnisse der Ausgrabungen und Untersuchungen in den Jahren 1895–98, Berlin: Reimer, 1904, fig. 186.)

93

Priene, Sacred Precinct of Zeus. Plan.

94

Magnesia, Sacred Precinct of Artemis. View of site, 1936.

95

Magnesia, Sacred Precinct of Artemis. Plan.

96

Magnesia, Agora and Sacred Precinct of Artemis. Plan.

97

Magnesia. Sketch plan of the city. (Carl Humann, Magnesia am Maeander: Bericht über die Ergebnisse der Ausgrabungen der Jahre 1891–1893, Berlin: Reimer, 1904, fig. 1.)

98

Magnesia, Sacred Precinct of Artemis. Elevations. (Carl Humann, Magnesia am Maeander: Bericht über die Ergebnisse der Ausgrabungen der Jahre 1891–1893, Berlin: Reimer, 1904, figs. 109–110.)

99

Magnesia, Sacred Precinct of Artemis. Perspective of altar and temple of Artemis. (Carl Humann, Magnesia am Maeander: Bericht über die Ergebnisse der Ausgrabungen der Jahre 1891–1893, Berlin: Reimer, 1904, frontispiece.)

100

Magnesia, Agora. Perspective of temple of Zeus. (Carl Humann, Magnesia am Maeander: Bericht über die Ergebnisse der Ausgrabungen der Jahre 1891–1893, Berlin: Reimer, 1904, fig. 173.)

101

Magnesia, Agora. Plan.

102

Magnesia, Agora. Perspective from point A.

103

Magnesia, Agora. Perspective from point B.

104

Magnesia, Agora. Elevations. (Carl Humann, Magnesia am Maeander: Bericht-über die Ergebnisse der Ausgrabungen der Jahre 1891–1893, Berlin: Reimer, 1904, figs. 111–112.)

105

Magnesia, Agora. Perspective from point C.

106

Palmyra, Corinthian Temple. Plan.

107

Palmyra. Plan of east part of the city. (Theodor Wiegand, ed., Palmyra: Ergebnisse der Expeditionen von 1902 und 1917, Berlin: Keller, 1932, pl. 11.)

108

Palmyra. Sketch plan of the city. (Theodor Wiegand, ed., Palmyra: Ergebnisse der Expeditionen von 1902 und 1917, Berlin: Keller, 1932, pl. 1.)

109

Palmyra. View of east end of main street showing ruins of Corinthian temple in foreground, circa 1917. (Theodor Wiegand, ed., Palmyra: Ergebnisse der Expeditionen von 1902 und 1917, Berlin: Keller, 1932, pl. 12.)

110

Palmyra. View showing arch and colonnade north of Corinthian temple, circa 1917. (Theodor Wiegand, ed., Palmyra: Ergebnisse der Expeditionen von 1902 und 1917, Berlin: Keller, 1932, pl. 17.)

111

Selinus, Sacred Precinct of Demeter Malophoros. Reconstruction from the east. (Jean Hulot and Gustave Fougères, Sélinonte: la ville, l’acropole et les temples, Paris: Librairie générale de l’architecture et des arts décoratifs, 1910, p. 268.)

112

Selinus, Sacred Precinct of Demeter Malophoros. Plan.

113

Selinus, Sacred Precinct of Demeter Malophoros. Plan. (Robert Koldewey and Otto Puchstein, Die griechischen Tempel in Unteritalien und Sizilien, Berlin: Asher, 1899, pl. 11.)

114

Selinus. General plan of the city. (Jean Hulot and Gustave Fougères, Sélinonte: la ville, l’acropole et les temples, Paris: Librairie générale de l’architecture et des arts décoratifs, 1910, frontispiece.)

115

Selinus, Sacred Precinct of Demeter Malophoros. Plan. (Jean Hulot and Gustave Fougères, Sélinonte: la ville, l’acropole et les temples, Paris: Librairie générale de l’architecture et des arts décoratifs, 1910, p. 264.)

116

Sounion, Sacred Precinct of Athena. View from point A, 1969. (Photo: A. Drymiotis.)

117

Sounion, Sacred Precinct of Athena. Plan.

118

Sounion, Sacred Precinct of Athena. Plan. (Valerios Staïs, Tó Σoύvιov καί oί vαoί Πoσειδῶvos καί ‘Aϑηvᾶs, Athens): Library of the Archaeological Society, 1920, pl. B1.)

119

Sounion. View of Temple of Poseidon from the Precinct of Athena, 1969. (Photo: A. Drymiotis.)

120

Priene, Sacred Precinct of Demeter. Plan.

121

Priene, Sacred Precinct of the Egyptian Gods. Plan.

122

Pompeii, Sacred Precinct of Isis. Plan.