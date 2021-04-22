Chronology

1883: Born Berlin, Germany. 1903-04: Technische Hochschule, Munich. 1950-07: Technische Hochschule, Charlottenburg, Berlin. 1907-10: Chief Assistant, Peter Behrens. 1910: Memorandum to AEG on industrial production of houses. 1910-14: Officer in German army. 1923: Baukasten-im-Grossen project.

1925-26: Bauhaus to Dessau. 1926: Muche-Paulick steel house, Bauhaus. 1926-28: Industrialization of the site, Törten-Dessau housing. 1927: Prefabricated houses at Weissenhof Siedlung, Stuttgard. “Systematische Worabeit für rationellen Wahnugsbau,” “Der Architekt als Organisator der modernen Bauwirtschaft…”. 1928: Resigns from Bauhaus, commences private practice in Berlin. 1928: Business connections with Sommerfeld, visit to America. 1929: Project houses for dry assembly (Montagehäuser). 1930: Judge, competition, low-cost housing. 1931: Appointed architectural consultant, Hirsch Copper House Department, responsible for development. 1931: Copper prefabs for Growing House exhibition, using Hirsch system. 1932: Bauhaus transferred from Dessau to Berlin. 1933: Bauhaus, Berlin forced to close down. 1933: Prefab project, A. Rosa Works, Barcelona. 1934: Visit to Spalato. Meets Wachsmann. Visits Venice and Rome with Wachsmann. Goes to England. 1934-37: In private practice, London with Moxwell Fry. 1937: Moves to USA. Professor at Harvard. 1937-41: In practice with Marcel Breuer. 1938: Chairman, Department of Architecture, Harvard. 1940: Uses his influence to get Wachsmann released from internment. 1941: “How to Bring Forth an Ideal Solution to the Defense Housing Problem,” with Martin Wagner. 1941: Invites Wachsmann to stay at Gropius home in London. 1941-42: Design of Packaged House system with Wachsmann. 1943: Organizes demonstration of General Panel houses 1945-69: Partner in The Architects Collaborative 1952: Professor Emeritus, Harvard 1969: Died Boston

1901: Born Frankfurt-Oder, Germany. 1917-20: Apprenticed cabinetmaker and carpenter. 1920-22: Journeyman cabinnetmaker and carpenter. 1922-23: School of Applied Arts, Berlin. 1923-24: Academy of Arts, Dresden (under Tessenow). 1924-26: Academy of Arts, Berlin (under Poelzig). 1926: Goes to wark at Christoph and Unmack. 1927-29: Head of design studio, Chistoph and Unmack, many projects. 1929-32: In private practice, Berlin, house for Einstein. 1930: Publishes Holzhaubau 1930: Prizewinner, competition, low-cost housing. 1931: “Klein und gross Bauten in neuer Holzbautechnik.” 1932: Wins Prix-de-Rome, goes to Italy, German Academy. 1933: Compelled to leave Academy, now under Nazi control. Goes to Spain. 1933: Assistant to City Planner, Granada. 1934: Visit to Spalato. Meets Gropius. Visits Venice; returns to Rome with Gropius. 1934-38: In private practice, Rome. 1938: Moves to France. First proposals for Mobilar system. 1939-40: Interned as enemy alien in Franec. First proposals for panelized system of construction for prefabs. 1940: Released from internment, short period of service in French army. 1941: Visa obtained, sails to the United States. 1941: Travels to Lincoln. Works on projects with Gropius. 1941-42: Design of Packaged House system with Gropius. 1942: Moves to New York. 1942: General Panel Corporation, New York, established. 1944: Office partition system for General Panel. 1945: Mobilar hangar system. 1946: General Panel Corporation, California, established. 1949: Contract with General Panel Corporation expires. Appointed Professor, Institute of Design, Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago. 1950: General Panel ceases to function. 1959: “Wendepunkt in Bauen.” 1965: Professor, School of Architecture, University of Southern California, graduate program in industrialization. 1980: Died Los Angeles.