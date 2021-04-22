Chronology

Walter Gropius
Konrad Wachsmann
General
1883: Born Berlin, Germany.
1903-04: Technische Hochschule, Munich.
1950-07: Technische Hochschule, Charlottenburg, Berlin.
1907-10: Chief Assistant, Peter Behrens.
1910: Memorandum to AEG on industrial production of houses.
1910-14: Officer in German army.
1923: Baukasten-im-Grossen project.
1925-26: Bauhaus to Dessau.
1926: Muche-Paulick steel house, Bauhaus.
1926-28: Industrialization of the site, Törten-Dessau housing.
1927: Prefabricated houses at Weissenhof Siedlung, Stuttgard. “Systematische Worabeit für rationellen Wahnugsbau,” “Der Architekt als Organisator der modernen Bauwirtschaft…”.
1928: Resigns from Bauhaus, commences private practice in Berlin.
1928: Business connections with Sommerfeld, visit to America.
1929: Project houses for dry assembly (Montagehäuser).
1930: Judge, competition, low-cost housing.
1931: Appointed architectural consultant, Hirsch Copper House Department, responsible for development.
1931: Copper prefabs for Growing House exhibition, using Hirsch system.
1932: Bauhaus transferred from Dessau to Berlin.
1933: Bauhaus, Berlin forced to close down.
1933: Prefab project, A. Rosa Works, Barcelona.
1934: Visit to Spalato. Meets Wachsmann. Visits Venice and Rome with Wachsmann. Goes to England.
1934-37: In private practice, London with Moxwell Fry.
1937: Moves to USA. Professor at Harvard.
1937-41: In practice with Marcel Breuer.
1938: Chairman, Department of Architecture, Harvard.
1940: Uses his influence to get Wachsmann released from internment.
1941: “How to Bring Forth an Ideal Solution to the Defense Housing Problem,” with Martin Wagner.
1941: Invites Wachsmann to stay at Gropius home in London.
1941-42: Design of Packaged House system with Wachsmann.
1943: Organizes demonstration of General Panel houses
1945-69: Partner in The Architects Collaborative
1952: Professor Emeritus, Harvard
1969: Died Boston
1901: Born Frankfurt-Oder, Germany.
1917-20: Apprenticed cabinetmaker and carpenter.
1920-22: Journeyman cabinnetmaker and carpenter.
1922-23: School of Applied Arts, Berlin.
1923-24: Academy of Arts, Dresden (under Tessenow).
1924-26: Academy of Arts, Berlin (under Poelzig).
1926: Goes to wark at Christoph and Unmack.
1927-29: Head of design studio, Chistoph and Unmack, many projects.
1929-32: In private practice, Berlin, house for Einstein.
1930: Publishes Holzhaubau
1930: Prizewinner, competition, low-cost housing.
1931: “Klein und gross Bauten in neuer Holzbautechnik.”
1932: Wins Prix-de-Rome, goes to Italy, German Academy.
1933: Compelled to leave Academy, now under Nazi control. Goes to Spain.
1933: Assistant to City Planner, Granada.
1934: Visit to Spalato. Meets Gropius. Visits Venice; returns to Rome with Gropius.
1934-38: In private practice, Rome.
1938: Moves to France. First proposals for Mobilar system.
1939-40: Interned as enemy alien in Franec. First proposals for panelized system of construction for prefabs.
1940: Released from internment, short period of service in French army.
1941: Visa obtained, sails to the United States.
1941: Travels to Lincoln. Works on projects with Gropius.
1941-42: Design of Packaged House system with Gropius.
1942: Moves to New York.
1942: General Panel Corporation, New York, established.
1944: Office partition system for General Panel.
1945: Mobilar hangar system.
1946: General Panel Corporation, California, established.
1949: Contract with General Panel Corporation expires. Appointed Professor, Institute of Design, Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago.
1950: General Panel ceases to function.
1959: “Wendepunkt in Bauen.”
1965: Professor, School of Architecture, University of Southern California, graduate program in industrialization.
1980: Died Los Angeles.
1887: Christoph and Unmack establish in Niesky.
1906: Hirsch-Kupfer established.
1907: Deutscher Werkbund.
1910: Le Corbusier in Behren’s office.
1914-18 First World War
1914-18: Le Corbusier, mass-produced houses (Dom-Ino, Monol, Citrohan).
1923: Le Corbusier, “Maisons en serie.”
1923: Economic Chaos in Germany
1924: Steel houses in Britain (Weir, Atholl, Telford).
1924: Frigyes Förster, patent for metal-faced panel system.
1925: Taut Wagner. Industrialization of the site, Berlin-Britz.
1926: Steel houses in Germany (Wöhr, Böhler, etc.)
1926: First prefab system in reinforced concrete for housing in Germany (Bron).
1926-29: May, prefabrication of the Siedlung, Frankfurt.
1927: Buckminster Fuller, Dymaxion house.
1929-32: World Economic Depression
1930: Hirsch-Kupfer acquires Förster-Krafft patient.
1930: Bauwelt low-cost housing competition
1931: Building exhibition, Berlin. Prefabs exhibited (Hirsch copper house, Böhler steel house).
1931: Wagner organizes Growing House competition.
1932: Growing House exhibition, Berlin.
1932: Steel houses in the United States (Rowleey, American Rolling Mills, General Houses, Inc., American Houses, Inc.)
1933: Hitler Comes to Power.
1933-38: Export of German prefabs to Palestine under transfer agreement (Deutsche Kupferhaus, formerly Hirsch; Böhler; Christoph and Unmack).
1934-39: Exodus of German architects, to Britain, United States, Palestine.
1937: The Wagner (U.S. Housing) Act
1939-45: Second World War.
1940: The Lanham Act.
1941: USA Unters War.
1942: All federal housing functions consolidated in NHA.
1946: Veterans Emergency Housing Program.
1950: Korean War.