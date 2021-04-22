Skip to main content
Bibliography

by Nicholas Negroponte
Published onApr 23, 2021
Bibliography

 

Aguilar, R. J., and J. E. Hand

A Generalized Linear Model for Optimization of Architectural Planning

American Federation of Information Processing Proceedings, Spring Joint Computer Conference, 32, 81-88

1968

Ahuja, D. V., and S. A. Coons

Geometry for Construction and Display

IBM Systems Journal, 7, Nos. 3 and 4, 188-205

1968

Ainsworth, W. A.

On the Efficiency of Learning Machines

Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Transactions, Systems Science and Cybernetics, SSC-3, 77-85

1967 November

Alexander, C.

Systems Generating Systems

Systemat, 1, 1-11

1967

 

The Question of Computers in Design

Landscape, 14, No. 3, 6-8

1965 Spring

 

Notes on the Synthesis of Form

Cambridge, Mass.: Harvard University Press

1964

 

A Much Asked Question about Computers and Design

Architecture and the Computer. Boston: First Boston Architectural Center Conference, 52-56

1964 December 5

Alexander, C., S. Ishikawa, and M. Silverstein

A Pattern Language Which Generates Multi-Service Centers

Berkeley, Calif.: Center for Environmental Studies

1968

Amarel, S.

On the Mechanization of Creative Processes

Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Spectrum, 3, No. 4, 112-114

1966 April

Amari, S.

A Theory of Adaptive Pattern Classifiers

Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Transactions on Electric Composition, EC-16, 299-307

1967

Anderson, A. R. (editor)

Minds and Machines

Englewood Cliffs, N.J.: Prentice-Hall

1964

Anderson, S.

Commentary

Architectural Design, 39, 514

1969 September

Anderson, S.

Problem Solving and Problem Worrying

American Institute of Architects Teachers Seminar, Bloomfield, Mich.; Cranbrook Academy

1966 June

Anderson, S. (editor)

Planning for Diversity and Choice

Cambridge, Mass.: The M.I.T. Press

1968

Ashby, W. R.

The Brain of Yesterday and Today

1967 Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, International Convention Record, Part 9, 30-33

1967

 

The Design of an Intelligence Amplifier

Automata Studies, C. E. Shannon and J. McCarthy (editors). Princeton: Princeton University Press

1956

Asimov, I.

And It Will Serve Us Right

Psychology Today, 2, No. 11, 38-41

1969 April

 

The Perfect Machine

Science Journal, 4, No. 10, 115-118

1968 October

 

The Rest of the Robots

New York: Doubleday

1964

 

Robbie

Of Men and Machines. New York: Dutton, 140-158

1963

 

I, Robot

New York: Doubleday

1950

Barnett, J.

Computer-Aided Building Design; Where Do We Go From Here?

Architectural Record, 141, 219-220

1967 April

 

Computerized Cost Estimating

Architectural Record, 141, 163-166

1967 March

 

Computer Revolution: How Does It Affect Architecture?

Architectural Record. 140, 168-170

1966 July

 

Computer-Aided Design and Automated Working Drawings

Architectural Record, 138, 85-98

1965 October

 

Will the Computer Change the Practice of Architecture?

Architectural Record, 137, 143-150

1965 January

Barron, R. L

Self-Organizing and Learning Control Systems

Cybernetic Problems in Bionics, H. L. Oestreicher and D. R. Moore (editors). New York: Gordon and Breach

1968

Bazilevskii, Y. (editor)

The Theory of Mathematical Machines

New York: Pergamon Press, Macmillan

1963

Becker, R., and F. Poza

Natural Speech from a Computer

Proceedings of 23rd Association for Computing Machinery National Conference, 795-800

1968

Beer, S.

Machines that Control Machines

Science Journal, 4, No. 10, 89-96

1968 October

 

Cybernetics Thrills and Threats

The Computer Bulletin, 11, No. 4, 305-307

1968 March

Berkeley, Edmund

LIES—Lying Invalidates Excellent Systems

Computers and Automation, 16, No. 1, 7

1967 January

Berkeley, Ellen

Computers for Design and A Design for the Computer

The Architectural Forum, 128, No. 2, 60-65

1968 March

Bernholtz, A.

RUMOR, The Random Generation and Evaluation of Plans

Laboratory for Computer Graphics and Spatial Analysis, Graduate School of Design, Cambridge, Mass.: Harvard University

1969

 

Some Thoughts on Computers, Role Playing and Design

Connection, 5, Nos. 2 and 3, 88-91

1968 Winter-Spring

 

Computer-Graphic Displays in Architecture

Journal of the Society for Information Display, 3, No. 2, 52-55

1966 March/April

 

Design and the Computer

Toronto, Canada: Southam Business Publications

1965

Bernholtz, A., and E. Bierstone

Computer-Augmented Design

Design Quarterly 66/67, 41-52

1966 December

 

Computer Augmented Design

Design and Planning 2, M. Krampen and P. Seitz (editors). New York: Hastings House, 41-52

1966

Bernstein, A., and H. Rubin

Artificial Evolution of Problem-Solvers

The American Behavioral Scientist, 8, No. 9, 19-23

1965 May

Beshers, J. M.

Population Processes in Social Systems

New York: Free Press

1967

Beshers, J. M. (editor)

Computer Methods in the Analysis of Large Scale Social Systems

Cambridge, Mass.: Joint Center for Urban Studies

1965

Bijl, B., and A. Renshaw

Application of Computer Graphics to Architectural Practice

Edinburgh: Architecture Research Unit, University of Edinburgh

1968

Birmingham, H. P.

Human Factors in Electronics—Historical Sketch

Institute of Radio Engineers, Proceedings, 50, 1116-1117

1962 May

Bishop, M.

The Reading Machine

Of Men and Machines, A. O. Lewis, Jr. (editor). New York: Dutton, 315-317

1963

Blasi, C., R. Galimberti, G. Padovano, and 1. De Lotto

A Program for Computer-Aided Urban Planning

Calcolo, 5, 229-249

1968 April-June

Block, H. D.

Analysis of Perceptrons

Proceedings of the Western Joint Computer Conference, 281-289

1961

Bobrow, D. G.

Natural Language Input for a Computer Problem-Solving System

Cambridge, Mass.: The M.I.T. Department of Mathematics

1964

 

Syntactic Analysis of English by Computer—A Survey

American Federation of Information Processing Proceedings, Fall Joint Computer Conference, 24, 365-387

1963

Bobrow, D. G. and D. H. Klatt

A Limited Speech Recognition System

American Federation of Information Processing Proceedings, Fall Joint Computer Conference, 33, 305-318

1968

Boehm, B. W.

The Professor and the Computer: 1985

Datamation, 13, No. 8, 56-58

1967 August

Boguslaw, R.

The New Utopians

Englewood Cliffs, N. J.: Prentice-Hall

1965

Boom, J., S. Hoderowski, and A. Fleisher

CHOICE

Architectural Design, 39, 510

1969 September

Bowden, B. V. (editor)

Faster than Thought

New York: Pitman

1953

Bowles, E. A.

Computers in Humanistic Research

Englewood Cliffs, N.J.: Prentice-Hall

1967

 

The Humanities and the Computer: Some Current Research Problems

Computers and Automation, 15, No. 4, 24-27

1966 April 15

Brodey, W. M.

Information Exchange Modelled in the Time Domain

General Systems Theory and Psychiatry, W. Gray, F. A. Duhl, and N. B. Rizzo (editors). Boston: Little, Brown

1969a (in press)

 

Experiments in Evolutionary Environmental Ecology

Computer Graphics in Architecture and Design, M. Milne (editor). New Haven: Yale School of Art and Architecture

1969b

 

Unlearning the Obsolescent

Architectural Design, 39, 483-484

1969c September

 

The Clock Manifesto

Annals of the New York Academy of Science. 138, 895-899

1967

 

Soft Architecture—The Design of Intelligent Environments

Landscape, 17, No. 1, 8-12

1967 Autumn

 

Unlearning the Obsolescent

Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, Systems, Science and Cybernetics Conference

1966 (in press)

 

Developmental Learning and the Education of the Child Born Blind

Etc., A review of General Semantics, 23, 293-306

1965 September

 

Sound and Space

American Institute of Architects Journal, 42, No. 1, 58-60

1964 July

Brodey, W. M., and A. R. Johnson

A Visual Prosthesis that Looks

Association of Computing Machinery’s Second Conference on Visual Prosthesis, Chicago

1969

Brodey, W. M., and N. Lindgren

Human Enhancement: Beyond the Machine Age

Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Spectrum, 5, No. 2, 79-93

1968 February

 

Human Enhancement Through Evolutionary Technology

Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Spectrum, 4, No. 9, 87-97

1967 September

Butler, S.

Erewhon

New York: Dutton

1923

Campion, D.

Computers in Architectural Design

London: Elsevier

1968

 

Design Simulation by Computer

Architectural Review, 140, 460

1966 December

Capek, K.

Rossum’s Universal Robots

London: Oxford University Press

1961

Chapuis, A., and E. Droz

Automata

Neuchâtel, Switzerland: Editions du Griffon

1958

Chasen, S. H.

The Introduction of Man-Computer Graphics into the Aerospace Industry

American Federation of Information Processing Proceedings, Fall Joint Computer Conference, 27, 883-892

1965

Cherry, C.

On Human Communication

Cambridge, Mass.: The M.I.T. Press

1957

Cherry, C. (editor)

Information Theory

New York: Butterworth

1961

Childs, D. L.

Description of a Set-Theoretic Data Structure

Technical Report 3. Ann Arbor: University of Michigan

1968

Clark, W. E., and J. J. Souder

Man and Computer in the Planning Process

Architecture and the Computer. Boston: First Boston Architectural Center Conference, 29-33

1964 December 5

Cogswell, A. R.

Housing, the Computer, and the Architectural Process

Law and Contemporary Problems, 32, No. 2, 274-285

1967 Spring

Cohen, J.

Human Robots in Myth and Science

London: Allen & Unwin

1966

Coles, L. S.

Talking with a Robot in English

Proceedings of the International Joint Conference on Artificial Intelligence, 587-596

1969 May 7-9

 

An On-Line Question-Answering System with Natural Language and Pictorial Input

Proceedings, Association of Computing Machinery 23rd National Conference, 157-167

1968 November

Comba, P. G.

A Language for Three-Dimensional Geometry

IBM Systems Journal, 7, Nos. 3 and 4, 292-308

1968

Cook, P.

Architecture: Action and Plan

London: Reinhold

1967

Coons, S. A.

Surfaces for Computer-Aided Design of Space Forms

Cambridge, Mass.: Project MAC, M.I.T.

1967 June

 

Computer-Aided Design

Design Quarterly 66/67, 7-14

1966 December

 

The Uses of Computers in Technology

Scientific American, 215, 177-188

1966 September

 

Computer Graphics and Innovative Engineering Design

Datamation, 12, No. 5, 32-36

1966 May

 

Computer-Aided Design

Architecture and the Computer. Boston: First Boston Architectural Conference, 26-28

1964 December 5

 

An Outline of the Requirements for Computer-Aided Design Systems

Cambridge, Mass.: Electronic Systems Laboratory Technical Memorandum 169, M.I.T.

1963 March

Cote, A. J., Jr.

The Search for the Robots

New York: Basic Books

1967

Courtieux, G.

Récents Développements dans les Applications des Ordinateurs a la Construction Civile, a l’Architecture et a l’Urbanisme

L’lngénieur Constructeur, 47-57

1968 July-August

David, E. E., Jr.

Digital Simulation in Research on Human Communication

Institute of Radio Engineers, Proceedings, 49, No. 1, 319-329

1961 January

Davis, R. H.

The Computer is Neutral

Computer Yearbook and Directory, First Edition. Detroit: American Data Processing, 29-39

1966

Donnelly, T. G., F. S. Chapin, Jr., and S. F. Weiss

A Probabilistic Model for Residential Growth

Chapel Hill: Institute for Research in Social Science, University of North Carolina

1964

Dreyfus, A. L.

Why Computers Must Have Bodies in Order to Be Intelligent

Review of Metaphysics, 21, No. 1, 13-32

1967 September

 

Alchemy and Artificial Intelligence

IBM Corporation AD-625719, 95

1965 December

Duda, R. O., and P. E. Hart

Graphical-Data-Processing Research Study and Experimental Investigation

California: Stanford Research Institute, AD-673719

1968 August

Duhl, L J.

Planning and Predicting: Or What to Do When You Don’t Know the Names of the Variables

Daedalus, 96, No. 3, 779-788

1967 September

Eastman, C. M.

Cognitive Processes and Ill-Defined Problems: A Case Study from Design

Proceedings of the International Joint Conference on Artificial Intelligence, 655-668

1969

Eberhard, J. P.

The City as a System

Beyond Left and Right, R. Kostelanetz (editor). New York: Morrow

1968a

 

A Humanist Case for the Systems Approach

American Institute of Architects Journal, 50, No. 1, 34-38

1968b July

Eden, M.

Human Information Processing

Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, Transactions on Information Theory, IT-9, 253-256

1963 October

Eisenberg, L

What Computers Can’t Do

Harpers, 231, 96-99

1965 August

Emery, J. C.

The Planning Process and Its Formulation in Computer Models

Proceedings of the Second Congress of Information System Sciences, 369-389

1964

Englebart, D. C.

Augmenting Human Intellect: A Conceptual Framework

Stanford Research Institute Report, AD289565

1962 October

Englebart, D. C., and W. K. English

A Research Center for Augmenting Human Intellect

American Federation of Information Processing Proceedings, Fall Joint Computer Conference, 33, 395-410

1968

Evans, D., C. Wylie, G. Romeny, and A. Erdahl

Half-tone Perspective Drawings by Computer

American Federation of Information Processing Proceedings, Fall Joint Computer Conference, 31, 46-58

1967

Evans, G. W., G. F. Wallace, and G. L. Sutherland

Simulation Using Digital Computers

Englewood Cliffs, N.J.: Prentice-Hall,

1967

Ewald, W. R., Jr. (editor)

Environment and Policy

Bloomington: Indiana University Press

1968

Fair, G. R., A. D. J. Flowerdew, W. G. Munro, and D. Rowley

Note on the Computer as an Aid to the Architect

Computer Journal, 9, No. 1, 16-20

1966 May

Fano, R. M.

The Computer Utility and the Community

Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers International Convention Record, Part 12, 30-36

1967

Feigenbaum, E. A., and J. Feldman (editors)

Computers and Thought

New York: McGraw-Hill

1963

Feldman, J., G. Feldman, G. Falk, G. Grape, J. Pearlman, I. Sobel, and J. Tennebaum

The Stanford Hand-Eye Project

Proceedings of the International Joint Conference on Artificial Intelligence, 509-520

1969

Feldt, A. G.

Operational Gaming in Planning and Architecture

Prepared for presentation at the American Institute of Architects-Researchers Conference, Gatlinburg, Tenn.

1967 October 25

 

Operational Gaming in Planning Education

American Institute of Planners Journal, 32, No. 1, 17-23

1966 January

Fenves, S. J.

Computer Use in Building Design

Building Research, 3, No. 2, 10-12

1966 March-April

Ferry, W. H.

Must We Rewrite the Constitution to Control Technology

Saturday Review, 51, No. 9, 50-54

1968 March 2

Fetter, W. A.

Computer Graphics

Design Quarterly 66/67, 15-24

1966 December

 

Computer Graphics in Communications

New York: McGraw-Hill

1964a

 

Computer Graphics: Architecture and the Computer

Boston: First Boston Architectural Center Conference, December 5, 34-36

1964b

Fleisher, A., W. Porter, and K. Lloyd

DISCOURSE: Computer Assisted City Design

Computer Graphics in Architecture and Design. M. Milne (editor). New Haven: Yale School of Art and Architecture

1969

Fogel, L. J.

On the Design of Conscious Automata

Decision Science Incorporated AD-644204

1966

Fogel, L. J., A. J. Owens, and M. J. Walsh

Artificial Intelligence Through Simulated Evolution

New York: Wiley

1966

 

On the Evolution of Artificial Intelligence

Proceedings of the Fifth National Symposium on Human Factors, Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, 63-76

1964 May 5-6

 

Intelligent Decision-Making Through a Simulation of Evolution

Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Transactions on Human Factors in Electronics, HFE-6, No. 1, 13-23

1965 September

Fralick, S. C.

Learning to Recognize Patterns Without a Teacher

Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Transactions, Information Theory, IT-3, 57-64

1967 January

Friedberg, R., B. Dunham, and J. North

A Learning Machine

IBM Journal of Research and Development, 2-13

1958 January

Frijda, N. H.

Problems of Computer Simulation

Behavioral Science, 12, 59-67

1967 January

Gabor, D.

A New Microscopic Principle

Nature, 161, No. 4098, 777-778

1948 May 15

Gagan, R., F. Garside, L. Metrick, and A. Shortall

Development of a Color Display Capability

Concord, Mass.: Wolf Research and Development Corporation

1968 October

Gold, E. M.

Language Identification in the Limit

Information and Control, 10, 447-474

1967 May

Good, I. J.

Speculations Concerning the First Ultra-Intelligent Machine

Advances in Computers, 6, 31-38

1965

Goto, E.

Difficulties in Realizing Artificial Intelligence

Electronics and Communications in Japan, 46, No. 11, 56-63

1963 November

Gould, I. H.

Some Limitations of Computer-Aided Design

Computer Bulletin, 10, No. 3, 64-68

1966 December

Gray, J. C.

Compound Data Structures for Computer-Aided Design: A Survey

Proceedings of the 22nd Association for Computing Machinery National Conference, 355-365

1967

Green, B. F., C. Chomsky, A. K. Wolf, and K. Laughery

Baseball: An Automatic Question Answerer

Computers and Thought, E. A. Feigenbaum and J. Feldman (editors). New York: McGraw-Hill, 207-216

1963

Greenblatt, R. D., D. E. Eastlake, and S. D. Crocker

The Greenblatt Chess Program

American Federation of Information Processing Proceedings, Fall Joint Computer Conference, 31, 801-810

1967

Guzman, A.

Some Aspects of Pattern Recognition by Computer

Cambridge, Mass.: M.I.T., AD-656041

1967 February

Hall, E. T.

Seeing and Believing

Architectural Review, 149, No. 858

1968 August

 

The Silent Language

New York: Doubleday

1959

Hall, P. D.

The Computer and Society

Computer Bulletin, 11, No. 3, 216-219

1967 December

Harper, G. N.

BOP—An Approach to Building Optimized

Proceedings, Association of Computing Machinery 23rd National Conference, 575-583

1968 November

Harper, G. N. (editor)

Computer Applications in Architecture and Engineering

New York: McGraw-Hill

1968

Harrington, J. J.

Operation Research—Relatively New Approach to Managing Man’s Environment

New England Journal of Medicine, 275, No. 24, 1342-1350

1966 December 15

Harris, B.

The Limits of Science and Humanism in Planning

American Institute of Planners Journal, 33, No. 5, 324-335

1967a September

 

How to Succeed with Computers without Really Trying

American Institute of Planners Journal, 33, No. 1, 11-18

1967b January

 

The Uses of Theory in the Simulation of Urban Phenomena

Presented at Highway Research Board meetings, Washington, D.C.

1966 January

 

Organizing the Use of Models in Metropolitan Planning

Seminar on Metropolitan Land Use Models, Berkeley, Calif.

1965 March

Hendren, P.

Simulating Architectural Forms

Computer Graphics in Architecture and Design, M. Milne (editor). New Haven: Yale School of Art and Architecture, 38-45

1969

 

Experiments in Form, Using Computer Graphics

Santa Barbara: University of California

1968

 

A System for Dynamic Simulation, Using Computer Graphics

Stillwater: Oklahoma State University

1967

Hermann, H., and J. C. Kotelly

An Approach to Formal Psychiatry

Perspectives in Biology and Medicine

1967 Winter

Herzberg, J. G.

Architects Open Computer Dialogue

New York Times, VIII, 1:7

1968 April 21

Herzog, B.

Computer Graphics for Designers

Emerging Concepts in Computer Graphics, D. Secrest and J. Nievergelt (editors). New York: W. A. Benjamin, 189-230

1968

Hodes, I.

Machine Processing of Line Drawings

Lexington, Mass.: M.I.T. Lincoln Laboratory, Group Report 54G0028

1961 March

Hogan, D. L.

Speech as Computer Input and Output

1966 Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers International Convention Record, Part 3, 91-93

1966

Holmes, J. N.

Machines that Talk

Science Journal, 75-80

1968 October

Hook, S. (editor)

Dimensions of Mind Proceedings

New York: New York University Press

1960

Horgan, T. B.

Computer Graphics: An Overview

Reprographics, V, 6

1967 June

Hormann, A.

Shimoku Posed as an Assignment Task

Systems Development Corporation, AD-643264

1966 September 28

 

Designing a Machine Partner—Prospects and Problems

IBM Corporation, AD-626173

1965 October 15

 

Gaku, An Artificial Student

Behavioral Science, 10, 88-107

1965 January

 

How a Computer System Can Learn

Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Spectrum, 1, No. 7, 110-119

1964 July

 

Programs for Machine Learning, Part II

Information and Control, 7, 55-57

1964 March

 

Programs for Machine Learning, Part I

Information and Control, 5, 347-367

1962 December

Hosaka, M.

A Theory and Design of Free-Formed Surface

Information Processing in Japan, 7, 54-61

1967

Hosken, F. P.

Our Cities of Tomorrow

The Boston Herald, Sunday Magazine Section, 7

1968 January 7

Huberman, B. J.

A Program to Play Chess End Games

California: Stanford University, AD-673971

1968 August 19

Hulten, K. G. P.

The Machine

New York: The Museum of Modern Art

1968

Huxley, A.

Brave New World

New York: Harper & Row

1939

Imbert, J., and B. Lagune

Specimen de Dessin Automatique de Contours d’llots et d’une Typologie

Aix-en-Provence, France: Centre d’Etudes Techniques de l’Equipment

1968

Johnson, A. R.

The Self-Organizing Interface

Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, Group on Man Machine Systems

1969a September 8-12

 

Self-Organizing Control in Prosthetics

To be presented at the Third International Symposium on External Control of Human Extremities

1969b August 25-30

 

Organization, Perception, and Control in Living Systems

Industrial Management Review, 10, No. 2, 1-16

1969c Winter

 

A Structural, Preconscious Piaget: Heed Without Habit

Proceedings, National Electronics Conference, 23

1967

Johnson, C. 1.

Principles of Interactive Systems

IBM Systems Journal, 7, Nos. 3 and 4, 147-174

1968

Johnson, D. L, and A. L. Kobler

Man-Computer Relationships

Science, 139, 1231-1232

1963 March 22

Johnson, T. E.

Space Arrangement

Architectural Design, 39, 509

1969 September

 

A Mass Storage Relational Data Structure for Computer Graphics and other Arbitrary Data Storage

Cambridge, Mass.: Department of Architecture, M.I.T.

1967

 

Sketchpad III: A Computer Program for Drawing in Three Dimensions

American Federation of Information Processing Proceedings, Spring Joint Computer Conference, 23, 347-353

1963

Juenger, F. G.

The Failure of Technology; Perfection Without Purpose

Hinsdale, III.: Regnery

1949

Julesz, B.

Toward the Automation of Binocular Depth Perception

Proceedings of the International Federation of Information Processing, 9, No. 3, 439-444

1962

Kamnitzer, P.

Computer Aid to Design

Architectural Design, 39, 507-508

1969 September

Keast, D. N.

Survey of Graphic Input Devices

Machine Design, 39, No. 18, 114-120

1967 August 3

Kellog, C. H.

CONVERSE—A System for On-Line Description and Retrieval of Structural Data Using Natural Language

Systems Development Corporation, SP-2635

1967 May 26

Ketchpel, R. D.

Direct-View Three-Dimensional Display Tube

Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Transactions of the Professional Technical Group on Electron Devices, ED-10, No. 5, 324-328

1963 September

Kirsch, R. A.

Experiments in Processing Pictorial Information with a Digital Computer

National Building Studies Report, No. 5713

1957 December 15

Klopf, A. K.

Evolutionary Pattern Recognition Systems

Illinois University Research Report, AD-637492

1965 November 1

Knowlton, K. C.

Computer-Animated Movies

Emerging Concepts in Computer Graphics, D. Secrest and J. Nievergelt (editors). New York: W. A. Benjamin, 343-370

1968

Kochen, M.

Automatic Question-Answering of English-like Questions about Simple Diagrams

Radio Corporation of America Laboratories, AD-670545

1968 May

 

Group Behavior of Robots

Computers and Automation, 6, No. 3, 16-21, 48

1957 March

Kock, W. E.

Hologram Television

Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, Proceedings, 54, No. 2, 331

1966 February

Koffman, E. B.

Learning Games through Pattern Recognition

Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Transactions, Systems Science and Cybernetics, SSC-4, 12-16

1968 March

Kolers, P. A., and M. Eden (editors)

Recognizing Patterns; Studies in Living and Automatic Systems

Cambridge, Mass.: The M.I.T. Press

1968

Krulee, G., D. Kuck, D. Landi, and D. Manelski

Natural Language Inputs for a Problem-Solving System

Behavioral Science, 9, 281-288

1964 July 9

Laning, J. H., Jr., and R. H. Battin

Random Processes in Automatic Control

New York: McGraw-Hill

1956

Leith, E. N., A. Kozma, and N. Massey

Hologram Visual Displays

Journal of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers, 75, 323

1966

Leith, E. N., and J. Upatnieks

Holograms, Their Properties and Uses

Journal of the Society for Photographic Instrumentation Engineers, 4, 3-6

1965

Lesem, L. B., P. M. Hirsch, and J. A. Jordan, Jr.

Computer Synthesis of Holograms for 3-D Display

Houston: IBM Houston Scientific Center Report 320-2327

1968 January

Lettvin, J. Y., H. Maturana, W. S. McCulloch, and W. Pitts

What the Frog’s Eye Tells the Frog’s Brain

Proceedings of the Institute of Radio Engineers, 47, 1940-1951

1959

Lewis, A. O., Jr. (editor)

Of Men and Machines

New York: Dutton

1963

Licklider, J. C. R.

Libraries of the Future

Cambridge, Mass.: The M.I.T. Press

1965a

 

Man-Computer Communication—Introduction

Communication Processes, F. A. Geldard (editor). New York: Pergamon

1965b

 

Problems in Man-Computer Communications

Communication Processes, F. A. Geldard (editor). New York: Pergamon

1965c

 

Man-Computer Symbiosis

Institute of Radio Engineers Transactions on Human Factors in Electronics, HFE-1, No. 1, 4-10

1960 March

Lindgren, N.

Art and Technology, Steps Toward a New Synergism

Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Spectrum, 6, No. 4, 59-68

1969 April

 

Directions for Speech Research

Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Spectrum, 5, No. 3, 83-92

1968 March

 

Human Factors in Engineering—Part II

Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Spectrum, 3, No. 4., 62-72

1966a April

 

Human Factors in Engineering—Part I

Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Spectrum, 3, No. 3, 132-139

1966b March

Lindgren, N.

Machine Recognition of Human Language—Part II

Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Spectrum, 2, No. 4, 45-59

1965a April

 

Machine Recognition of Human Language—Part I

Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Spectrum, 2, No. 3, 114-136

1965b March

Lindheim, R.

Computers and Architecture

Landscape, 14, No. 3, 8-11

1965 Spring

Lipner, S. B.

Requirements for the Development of Computer-Based Urban Information Systems

American Federation of Information Processing Proceedings, Spring Joint Computer Conference, 34, 523-528

1969

Loehlin, J. C.

Machines with Personality

Science Journal, 4, No. 10, 97-101

1968 October

Logcher, R. D., and G. M. Sturman

The Structural Design Language; a Design System for a Process Approach to Design

Cambridge, Mass.: School of Engineering, M.I.T.

1966

Loginou, V. N.

The Application of Electronic Computers to Planning

Mekhaniz. I Avtomatiz, ProvIA-VA9, 32-35

1963

Lovelace, A. A.

Translators Notes to an Article on Babbage’s Analytical Engine

Scientific Memoirs, 3, 691-731

1842

Ludwig, M. E.

Architecture in the McLuhan Age

American Institute of Architects Journal, 48, No.1, 37-38

1967 August

 

Prejudice and the Computer

American Institute of Architects Journal, 46, No. 1, 70

1966 July

McCarthy, J.

Information

Scientific American, 215, No. 3, 65-95

1966 September

 

Programs with Common Sense

Mechanization of Thought Processes, 1. London: Her Majest’s Stationery Office

1959

McCarthy, J., E. Feigenbaum, and A. Samuel

Project Technical Report

California: Stanford University, AD-677528

1968 September 13

McCulloch, W. S.

Lekton

Communication: Theory and Research, L. Thayer (editor). Springfield, III.: Charles C. Thomas

1967

McCulloch, W. S.

Embodiments of Mind

Cambridge, Mass.: The M.I.T. Press

1965

 

Toward Some Circuitry of Ethical Robots or an Observational Science of the Genesis of Social Evaluation in the Mind-Like Behavior of Artifacts

Acta Biotheoretica, 11, 147-156

1956

McCulloch, W. S., and W. M. Brodey

The Biological Sciences

The Great Ideas Today. Chicago: Encyclopedia Britannica

1966

McCulloch, W. S., and W. Pitts

Machines that Know and Want

Brain Behavior: A Symposium, W. C. Halstead (editor), Comparative Psychology Monographs, 20, No. 1. Berkeley: University of California Press

1950

 

How We Know Universals

The Perception of Auditory and Visual Forms, Bulletin of Mathematical Biophysics. 9, 127-147

1947 June

 

A Logical Calculus of the Ideas Immanent in Nervous Activity

Bulletin of Mathematical Biophysics, 5, No. 4, 115-134

1943

MacKay, D. M.

Mind-Like Behavior in Artifacts

British Journal of Philosophy of Science, 2, 105-121

1951

McLuhan, M.

Understanding Media: The Extensions of Man

New York: McGraw-Hill

1965

Maguire, H. T., and W. Arnold

Intelligent Robots: Slow Learners

Electronics, 40, No. 9, 117-120

1967 May 1

Makowski, Z. S.

Space, Structure and Electronic Computers

Architectural Design, 36, No. 1, 8-9

1966 January

Manheim, M. L

Problem-Solving Processes in Planning and Design

Design Quarterly 66/67, 31-40

1966 December

 

Role of the Computer in the Design Process

Building Research, 3, No. 2, 13-17

1966 March-April

Mann, R. W., and S. A. Coons

Computer-Aided Design

McGraw-Hill Yearbook of Science and Technology. New York: McGraw-Hill, 1-9

1965

Meeker, R. J., and G. H. Shure

Updating some Ground Rules for Man-Machine Simulation

Systems Development Corporation, AD-672783

1968 April 25

Meier, R. L.

The Metropolis as a Transactions-Maximizing System

Daedalus, 97, No. 4, 1292-1314

1968 Fall

Meier, R. L, and R. D. Duke

Gaming Simulation for Urban Planning

American Institute of Planners Journal, 32, No. 1, 3-17

1966 January

Melick, L. F.

The Computer Talks Back

Data Processing Magazine, 8, No. 10, 58-62

1966 October

Mezie, L.

Electronic Computer: A New Tool for the Artist

Arts Canada, 24, 20-21

1967 February

 

Conversation with a Computer

Datamation, 13, No. 1, 57-58

1967 January

Michael, D.

Letter

Science, 139, 1231

1963 March

Michie, D.

Machines that Play and Plan

Science Journal, 4, No. 10, 83-88

1968 October

Miller, A. R.

The National Data Center and Personal Privacy

The Atlantic Monthly, 220, No. 5, 53

1967 November

Miller, G. A.

Man-Computer Interaction

Communication Processes, F. A. Geldard (editor), New York: Pergamon

1965

Miller, R. B.

Psychology for a Man-Machine Problem-Solving System

International Business Machine Corporation, AD-640283

1965 February 19

Miller, R. I.

Invasion of Privacy by Computer

Lex et Scientia, 5, No. 1, 18-24

1968 February

Milne, A.

Waiting for the Takeover

Spectator, 210, 649

1963 May 17

Milne, M. (editor)

Computer Graphics in Architecture and Design

New Haven: Yale School of Art and Architecture,

1969

Minsky, M.

I Think, Therefore I Am

Psychology Today, 2, No. 11, 30-32

1969 April

 

Machines Are More Than They Seem

Science Journal, 4, No. 10, 3-43

1968 October

 

Computation: Finite and Infinite Machines

Englewood, N. J.: Prentice-Hall

1967

Minsky, M.

Artificial Intelligence

Scientific American, 215, No. 3, 246-260

1966 September

 

Matter, Mind, and Models

Proceedings, International Federation of Information Processing Congress, I, 45-50

1965

Steps Towards Artificial Intelligence

Institute of Radio Enginers, Proceedings, 49, No. 1, 8-30

1961 January

Minsky, M. (editor)

Semantic Information Processing

Cambridge, Mass.: The M.I.T. Press

1968

Minsky, M., and S. Papert

Perceptrons

Cambridge, Mass.: The M.I.T. Press

1969

Minsky, M., and 0. G. Selfridge

Learning in Neural Nets

Proceedings of the Fourth London Symposium on Information Theory, C. Cherry (editor). New York: Academic Press

1961

Moore, G. (editor)

Emerging Methods in Environmental Design and Planning

Cambridge, Mass.: The M.I.T. Press

1970 forthcoming

Moullen, F. J.

Chess and the Computer

Datamation, 14, 65-68

1968 April

Mumford, E., T. B. Ward, and B. T. Bateford

Computers: Planning for People

Manchester, England: Manchester Business School

1968

Mumford, L.

The Myth of the Machine

NewYork: Harcourt, Brace & World

1967

 

Utopia, The City and The Machine

Daedalus, 94, No. 2, 271-292

1965 Spring

 

Techniques and Civilization

New York: Harcourt, Brace & World

1934

Muses, C. A. (editor)

Aspects of the Theory of Artificial Intelligence

New York: Plenum Press

1962

Myer, J., and R. 1. Krauss

Design: A Case History

Cambridge, Mass.: M.I.T. Center for Building Research

1967

Myer, T. H., and R. 1. Krauss

Architectural Practice and the Computer Revolution

Architectural Design, 37, No. 4, 193-195

1967 April

Naylor, T. H., J. L. Balintfy, and D. S. Burdick

Computer Simulation Techniques

New York: Wiley

1966

Negroponte, N. P.

URBAN5—A Machine that Discusses Urban Design

Emerging Methods in Environmental Design and Planning, G. Moore (editor). Cambridge, Mass.: The M.I.T. Press

1970 (forthcoming)

 

URBAN5: An Experimental Urban Design Partner

Computer Graphics in Architecture and Design, M. Milne (editor). New Haven: Yale School of Art and Architecture

1969a

 

Architecture Machine

Architectural Design, 39, 510

1969b September

 

Towards a Humanism Through Machines

Architectural Design, 39, 511-512, reprinted from Technology Review, 71, No. 6, April 1969, Copyright 1969

1969c September

 

Towards a Humanism Through Machines

Technology Review, 71, No. 6, 2-11

1969d April

 

Humanism Through Machines

The Canadian Architect, 14, No. 4, 29-34

1969e April

 

Toward a Theory of Architecture Machines

American Institute of Architects Journal, 51, No. 3, 71-74

1969f March

 

The Computer Simulation of Perception During Motion in the Urban Environment

Cambridge, Mass.: Master’s Thesis in Architecture, M.I.T.

1966

Negroponte, N. P., and L. B. Groisser

Environmental Humanism Through Robots

Proceedings of the First Annual Environmental Design Research Association Conference, H. Sanoff, and S. Cohn (editors). Raleigh: Design Research Laboratory, North Carolina State University

1970 (forthcoming)

 

URBAN5

Ekistics, 24, No. 142, 289-291

1967a September

Negroponte, N. P. and L. B. Groisser

URBAN5: An On-Line Urban Design Partner

IBM Report, 320-2012. Cambridge, Mass.

1967b June

Newell, A., and G. Ernst

The Search for Generality

Proceedings International Federation of Information Processes, I., W. Kalenik (editor). Washington, D.C.: Spartan Books

1965

Newell, A., J. C. Shaw, and H. A. Simon

Chess-Playing Programs and the Problem of Complexity

Computers and Thought, E. A. Feigenbaum and J. Feldman (editors). New York: McGraw-Hill, 39-70

1963

 

A General Problem Solving Program for a Computer

Computers and Automation, 8, No. 7, 10-17

1959 July

 

A Variety of Intelligent Learning in a General Problem Solver

The Rand Corporation Report No. P-1742

1959 July 6

Newell, A., and H. A. Simon

Overview: Memory and Process in Concept Formation

Concepts and the Structure of Memory, B. Kleinmuntz (editor). New York: Wiley, 241-262

1967

 

Computer Simulation of Human Thinking

Science, 134, 2011-2017

1961 December

 

The Logic Theory Machine

Institute of Radio Engineers Transactions on Information Theory, IT-2, No. 3, 61-79

1956 September

Newman, C., and L. Uhr

BOGART: A Discovery and Induction Program for Games

Proceedings of the 20th Association for Computing Machinery National Conference, 176-186

1965

Newman, W. M.

An Experimental Program for Architectural Design

Computer Journal, 9, No. 1, 21-26

1966 May

Noll, A. M.

The Digital Computer as a Creative Medium

Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Spectrum, 4, No. 10, 89-95

1967 October

Orr, W. D.(editor)

Conversational Computers

New York: Wiley

1968

Overton, R. K.

Intelligent Machines and Hazy Questions

Computers and Automation, 14, No. 7, 26-30

1965 July

Papert, S.

Some Mathematical Models of Learning

Proceedings of the Fourth London Symposium on Information Theory, C. Cherry (editor). New York: Academic Press

1961

Papert, S., and R. McNaughton

On Topological Events

Theory of Automata, Ann Arbor: University of Michigan Summer Conferences

1966

Pask, G.

The Architectural Relevance of Cybernetics

Architectural Design, 39, 494-496

1969 September

 

Cybernetics and Education

System Research Ltd., AD-657806

1967 August

 

A Discussion of Artificial Intelligence and Self-Organization

Advances in Computers, 5, 110-218

1964

 

The Conception of a Shape and the Evolution of a Design

Conference on Design Methods, J. C. Jones and D. G. Thornley (editors). Oxford: Pergamon Press, 153-168

1963

 

The Simulation of Learning and Decision-Making Behavior

Aspects of the Theory of Artificial Intelligence, C. A. Muses (editor). New York: Plenum Press, 165-210

1962

 

My Prediction for 1984

Prospect. London: Hutchinson

1962

Passonneau, J., and R. Wurman

Urban Atlas: 20 American Cities

Cambridge, Mass.: The M.I.T. Press

1966

Pierce, J. R.

Communication

Daedalus, 96, No. 3, 909-921

1967 Summer

 

Communications, Technology and the Future

Daedalus, 94, No. 2, 506-517

1965 Spring

Pool, I. d.S.

Simulating Social Systems

International Science and Technology, No. 27, 62-71

1964 March

Porter, W., K. Lloyd, W. McMains, and A. Fleisher

DISCOURSE

Architectural Design, 39, 510

1969 September

Prince, M. D.

Man-Computer Graphics for Computer-Aided Design

Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, Proceedings, 54, No.12, 1698-1708

1966 December

Quilan, M. R.

Semantic Memory

Bolt, Beranek, and Newman Incorporated, AD-641671

1966 October

Quinlan, J. R.

A Task-Independent Experience-Gathering Scheme for a Problem Solver

Proceedings of the International Joint Conference on Artificial Intelligence, 193-198

1969 May 7-9

 

A FORTRAN IV General-Purpose Deductive Program

Los Angeles: University of California, AD-641194

1966 August

Quinlan, J. R., and E. B. Hunt

A Formal Deductive Problem-Solving System

Journal of the Association of Computing Machinery, 15, 625-646

1968 October

Rabiner, L. R.

Speech Synthesis by Rule: An Acoustic Domain Approach

Bell System Technical Journal, 47, No. 1, 17-37

1968

Rapoport, A.

Fights, Games, and Debates

Ann Arbor: University of Michigan Press

1960

Rapoport, A., and R. Kantor

Complexity and Ambiguity in Environmental Design

Journal of American Institute of Planners, 33, No. 3, 210-221

1967 July

Raphael, B.

Research on Intelligent Question-Answering Systems

California: Stanford Research Institute, AD-671970

1968 May

 

A Computer Program which Understands

American Federation of Information Processing Proceedings, Fall Joint Computer Conference, 577-590

1964

Raser, J. R.

Simulation and Society: An Exploration of Scientific Gaming

Boston: Allyn and Bacon, Inc.

1969

Reddy, D. R., and P. J. Vicens

A Computer with Hands, Eyes, and Ears

American Federation of Information Processing Proceedings, Fall Joint Computer Conference, 33, 329-338

1968

Rice, E. L.

The Adding Machine

London: French

1929

Rittel, H.

The Universe of Design

Berkeley: Institute of Urban and Regional Development, University of California

1964

Robequain, D.

Informatique, Action Pilote

Banque de Données Urbaines. Aix-en-Provence, France: Centre d’Etudes Techniques de l’Equipment

1968

Roberts, L. G.

The Lincoln Wand

American Federation of Information Processing Proceedings, Fall Joint Computer Conference, 29, 223-227

1966

 

Machine Perception of Three Dimensional Solids

Cambridge, Mass.: Ph.D. Thesis, M.I.T.

1963 June

Rosen, C. A.

Machines that Act Intelligently

Science Journal, 4, No. 10, 109-114

1968 October

Rosenblueth, A., N. Wiener, and J. Bigelow

Behavior, Purpose, and Teleology

Philosophy of Science, 10, 18-24

1943

Rosenfeld, A.

Picture Processing by Computer

Maryland: Maryland University, AD-672775

1968 June

Ross, D. T.

The AED Approach to Generalized Computer-Aided Design

Proceedings of the 23rd Association for Computing Machinery National Conference, 367-385

1967

Ross, D. T., and S. A. Coons

Investigations in Computer-Aided Design

Cambridge, Mass.: M.I.T. Report 8436-IR-Ad-26573

1961 November

Roy, A. E.

On a Method of Storing Information

Bulletin of Mathematical Biophysics, 22, 139-168

1960

Rudofsky, B.

Architecture without Architects

New York: Museum of Modern Art

1964

Runge, A.

In Search of Urban Expertise

Progressive Architecture, No. 9, 124-129

1969 September

Samuel, A. L.

Some Studies in Machine Learning Using the Game of Checkers, Part II

IBM Journal of Research and Development, 11, No. 4, 601-618

1967

 

Some Moral and Technical Consequences of Automation—A Refutation

Automation: Implications for the Future, M. Philipson (editor). New York: Random House, Vintage Books, 174-179

1962

Samuel, A. L.

Programming Computers to Play Games

Advances in Computers, 1, 165-192

1960

 

Some Studies in Machine Learning Using the Game of Checkers, Part I

IBM Journal of Research and Development, 3, No. 3, 210-223

1959

Sanoff, H.

A Systems Approach to Design

Raleigh: Design Research Laboratory, North Carolina State University

1968

 

Techniques of Evaluation for Designers

Raleigh: School of Design, North Carolina State University

1968

Sanoff, H., and S. Cohn (editors)

Proceedings of the First Annual Environmental Design Research Association Conference

Raleigh: Design Research Laboratory, North Carolina State University

1970 (forthcoming)

Sayre, K. M.

Recognition: A Study in the Philosophy of Artificial Intelligence

Notre Dame, Ind.: University of Notre Dame

1965

Scriven, M.

The Complete Robot

Dimensions of Mind Proceedings, S. Hook (editor). New York: New York University Press

1960

Secrest, D., and J. Nievergelt (editors)

Emerging Concepts in Computer Graphics

New York: W. A. Benjamin

1968

Selfridge, O. G., and J. R. Kelly

Sophistication in Computers: A Disagreement

Institute of Radio Engineers, Transactions on Information Theory, IT-8, No. 2, 78-80

1962 February

Selfridge, O. G., and U. Neisser

Pattern Recognition by Machine

Computers and Thoughts, E. A. Feigenbaum and J. Feldman (editors). New York: McGraw-Hill, 237-250

1963

 

Pattern Recognition by Machine

Scientific American, 1203, No. 3, 60-68

1960 August

Senders, J. W.

Information Storage Requirements for the Contents of the World’s Libraries

Science, 141, 1067-1068

1963 September

Servan-Schreiber, J.-J.

Le Défi Americain

Paris: Donoil

1967

Shannon, C. E.

A Chess Playing Machine

The World of Mathematics, 4, J. R. Newman (editor). New York: Simon and Schuster

1956

Shannon, C. E., and E. Weaver

Computers and Automata

Institute of Radio Engineers, Proceedings, 41, No. 10, 1234-1241

1953 October

Shubik, M.

Information, Rationality, and Free Choice in a Future Democratic Society

Daedalus, 96, No. 3, 771-778

1967 September

Siders, R. A.

Computer-Aided Design

Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Spectrum, 4, No. 11, 84-92

1967 November

Silverstone, S. M., and C. W. Rusch

The Medium is Not the Solution

American Institute of Architects Journal, 48, No.6, 61-67

1967 December

Simon, H. A.

The Sciences of the Artificial

Cambridge, Mass.: The M.I.T. Press

1969

 

Research for Choice

Environment and Policy, W. R. Ewald, Jr. (editor). Bloomington, Ind.: Indiana University Press

1968

 

Modeling Human Mental Processes

Proceedings of the Western Joint Computer Conference, 111-120

1961

Simon, H. A., and G. W. Baylor

A Chess Mating Combinations Program

American Federation of Information Processing Proceedings, Spring Joint Computer Conference, 28, 431-447

1966

Skinner, B. F.

Science of Human Behavior

New York: Macmillan

1953

Skinner, F.

History of Computer Graphics

Computer Graphics in Architecture and Design, M. Milne (editor). New Haven: Yale School of Art and Architecture

1969

 

Computer Graphics—Where Are We?

Datamation, 12, No. 5, 28-31

1966 May

Snediker, J. M.

A Self-Organizing Program for Describing Concepts

Proceedings of the 20th Association for Computing Machinery National Conference, 101-118

1965

Solomonoff, R. J.

The Search for Artificial Intelligence

Electronics and Power, 14, 8-11

1968 January

 

Some Recent Work in Artificial Intelligence

Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Proceedings, 54, No. 12, 1687-1697

1966 December

 

An Inductive Inference Machine

Institute of Radio Engineers National Convention Record, Part II, 56-62

1957

Spencer, D. D.

Game Playing with Computers

Computers and Automation, 17, 38-40, 42

1968 August

Spring, B. P.

Will Computers Design Our Buildings?

Architectural Forum, 117, 122-125

1962 October

Stea, D.

Mediating Medium

American Institute of Architects Journal, 48, No. 6, 67-70

1967 December

 

Space, Territory and Human Movements

Landscape, 13-16

1965 Autumn

Steel, T. B., Jr.

Artificial Intelligence Research—Retrospect and Prospect

Computers and Automation, 16, No. 1, 22-24

1967 January

Steinitz, C., and P. Rogers

A Systems Analysis Model of Urbanization and Change: An Experiment in Interdisciplinary Education

Cambridge, Mass.: Graduate School of Design, Harvard University

1968

Stockham, T. G., Jr.

Some Methods of Graphical Debugging

Proceedings of the IBM Scientific Computing Symposium on Man-Machine Communication, 57-72

1965

Storm, H. O.

Eolithism and Design

Colorado Quarterly, 1, No. 3

1953 Winter

Stroke, G. W., and R. C. Zech

White-Light Reconstruction of Color Images from Black and White Volume Holograms Recorded on Sheet Film

Applied Physics Letters, 9, No. 5, 215-217

1966 September 1

Studer, R. G.

The Dynamics of Behavior-Contingent Physical Systems

Proceedings of the Portsmouth Symposium on Design, Portsmouth, England

1967 December

Studer, R. G.

Architectural Programming, Environmental Design, and Human Behavior

Journal of Social Issues, 22, 127-136

1966

 

On Environmental Programming

Architectural Association Journal, 81, No. 902, 290-296

1966 May

Sutherland, I. E.

A Head Mounted Three Dimensional Display

American Federation of Information Processing Proceedings, Fall Joint Computer Conference, 33, 757-766

1968

 

Computer Graphics: Ten Unsolved Problems

Datamation, 12, No. 5, 22-27

1966 May

Sutherland, N. S.

Machines like Men

Science Journal, 4, No. 10, 44-49

1968 October

Sutro, L. L.

Assembly of Computers to Command and Control a Robot

American Federation of Information Processing Proceedings, Spring Joint Computer Conference, 34, 113-138

1969

Taube, M.

Computers and Common Sense

New York: McGraw-Hill

1961

 

Computers and Game-Playing

Science, 132, 555-557

1960 August 26

Taylor, W. K.

Machines that Learn

Science Journal, 4, No. 10, 102-108

1968 October

Teague, L C., Jr.

Research in Computer Applications to Architecture

Computer Applications in Architecture and Engineering, G. N. Harper (editor). New York: McGraw-Hill, 191-216

1968

Teicholz, E. D.

Architecture and the Computer

The Architectural Forum, 129, No. 2, 58-62

1968 September

Thompson, D. W.

On Growth and Form

Cambridge, England: Cambridge University Press

1917

Thornhill, D. E.

An Integrated Hardware-Software System for Computer Graphics in Time-Sharing

ESL-R-356. Cambridge, Mass.: M.I.T., Electronic Systems Laboratory

1968

Throop, T. A.

Learning and Artificial Intelligence Accomplished by Computer Programs

Computers and Automation, 15, No. 11, 28-33

1966 November

Tonge, F. M.

A View of Artificial Intelligence

Proceedings of the 21st Association for Computing Machinery National Conference, 379-382

1966

Turing, A. M.

Computing Machinery and Intelligence

Mind, 59, No. 236, 433-460

1950 October

Uhr, L., and M. Kochen

MIKROKOSMS and Robots

Proceedings of the International Joint Conference on Artificial Intelligence, 541-556

1969 May 7-9

Uttley, A. M.

Conditional Probability Machines and Conditioned Reflexes

Automata Studies, C. E. Shannon and J. McCarthy (editors). Princeton: Princeton University Press, 253-276

1956

Vachon, D. A.

Closing the Intuition Gap

Architectural and Engineering News, 11, No. 5, 29-31

1969 May

Venturi, R.

Complexity and Contradiction in Architecture

New York: Museum of Modern Art

1966

Von Foerster, J. (editor)

Cybernetics, Circular Causal, and Feedback Mechanisms in Biological and Social Systems

New York: Josiah Macy, Jr. Foundation

1949

Von Neumann, J.

The General and Logical Theory of Automata

The World of Mathematics, 4, J. R. Newman (editor). New York: Simon and Schuster

1956

Warntz, W.

Computer Graphics and Spatial Analysis

Cambridge, Mass.: Graduate School of Design, Harvard University

1969

Weizenbaum, J.

Contextural Understanding by Computers

Communications of the Association for Computing Machinery, 10, No. 8, 474-480

1967 August

 

ELIZA—A Computer Program for the Study of Natural Language Communication Between Man and Machine

Communications of the Association for Computing Machinery, 9, No. 1, 36-45

1966 January

Westervelt, F., and D. Smith

Touch-Tone Telephone Users’ Guide

Ann Arbor: University of Michigan, Computing Center Memo #33

1968

Wheeler, C. H., Jr.

Today’s New Tools for Tomorrow’s Practice

Architectural Record, 142, No. 12, 93-94

1967 December

Whorf, B. L.

Language, Thought, and Reality

J. E. Carroll (editor). Cambridge, Mass.: The M.I.T. Press

1956

Wiener, N.

God and Golem, Inc.

Cambridge, Mass.: The M.I.T. Press

1964

 

Some Moral and Technical Consequences of Automation

Automation: Implications for the Future, M. Philipson (editor). New York: Random House, Vintage Books, 162-173

1962

 

Some Moral and Technical Consequences of Automation

Science, 131, 1355-1358

1960 May 6

 

The Human Use of Human Beings

Cybernetics and Society. Boston: Houghton Mifflin

1950

 

Cybernetics

Cambridge, Mass., and New York: The M.I.T. Press and Wiley

1948

Wolin, J. L.

The Development of Computer-Aided Heuristic Game Models in City and Regional Planning

A paper prepared for Professor Raymond DiPasquale in Computer Application in Architecture at Cornell University, Ithaca, New York

1968

Woodruff, R.

Industrial Applications of Computer Graphics

Computer Graphics in Architecture and Design, M. Milne (editor). New Haven: Yale School of Art and Architecture

1969

Yershov, A. P.

One View of Man-Machine Interaction

Journal of the Association for Computing Machinery, 12, No. 3, 315-325

1965 July

Yovits, M. C., G. T. Jacobi, and G. D. Goldstein (editors)

Self-Organizing Systems

Washington, D.C.: Spartan Books

1962

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
