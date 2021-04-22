Notes on the Contributors

PAUL TURNER, born 1939, in New York. Trained as an architect and architectural historian at Harvard University, graduated Ph.D., M.Arch., and M.A. (Harvard). Architectural experience with Paul Rudolph, and Kallmann and Mckinnell of Boston, and Dmitri Vendenski of San Francisco. Awarded Harvard Travelling Fellowship (France), 1969-1970, to do research on “The Education of Le Corbusier,” doctoral dissertation, Harvard, 1971. Currently Assistant Professor of Architectural History at Stanford University, California. Author of Catalogue de la bibliothèque de Le Corbusier avant 1930, Fondation Le Corbusier, Paris, 1970 (mimeographed). At present working on “California Architecture,” and “F. L. Olmsted’s college-campus designs.”

MARY PATRICIA MAY SEKLER, art historian. Former Associate, Department of Education, Walters Art Gallery, Baltimore, Maryland, and coproducer of the Gallery’s television series “Man the Maker” and “Key to the Ages”; former Teaching Fellow, Harvard College. Collaborator, with Jaqueline Tyrwhitt and Brian Falk, on Face of the Metropolis, edited by Martin Meyerson (New York, 1963). Author of “The Early Drawings of Charles-Edouard Jeanneret (Le Corbusier) 1902-1908,” doctoral dissertation, Harvard University, 1973. Fellow of the Radcliffe Institute, 1975-1976, for Le Corbusier research.

MAURICE FAVRE, born in 1922. Studied law at Neuchâtel and at Basel and, since 1948, has practised in La Chaux-de-Fonds as a barrister and lawyer. Author of various articles and pamphlets, including a study on La Chaux-de-Fonds, in Cahier de l’lnstitut Neuchâtelois, no. 7, 1961; “Les Neuchâtelois, recherche d’une patrie,” in Cahier de l’lnstitut Neuchâtelois, no. 13, 1969; also “Le Corbusier à travers un dossier inédit et un roman peu connu,” in Musée Neuchâtelois, no. 2. 1974. Since 1963, he has been on the Editorial Committee of the Musée Neuchâtelois. His parents knew Charles-Edouard Jeanneret, and as a result he had heard since his childhood about the legal proceedings of the Villa Schwob.

RUSSELL WALDEN, born 1934, in New Zealand. Trained as an architect at the University of Auckland, graduated M.Arch. (Auckland) and B.Arch. (N.Z.). Awarded Postgraduate Scholarship in Architecture in 1965 to study modern European Architecture. Professional experience in New Zealand 1960-1964, and in Birmingham on mass housing 1969-1971. Currently Senior Lecturer in Architecture at the Birmingham School of Architecture. Editor of The Open Hand. Essays on Le Corbusier. At present doing research on “Le Corbusier, ideals and realities,” doctoral dissertation, University of Birmingham.

BRIAN BRACE TAYLOR, born 1943, in U.S.A. Trained as an architectural historian at Harvard University, graduated Ph.D. in 1974. Currently Assistant Editor of L’Architecture d’Aujourd’hui, Paris. Architectural experience with Michel Ecochard, Paris. Awarded Harvard Travelling Fellowship (France), 1971-1972, to do research on “Le Corbusier’s Prototype Mass Housing, 1914-28,” published in condensed form as Le Corbusier et Pessac, La Fondation Le Corbusier, Paris, 1972; and Le Corbusier e Pessac, Officina edizioni, Rome, 1973. Author of “Sauvage and Hygienic Housing, or The Cleanliness Revolution in Paris,” in archithese, no. 12, 1974; and on CIAM/Team 10: “Songs of Innocence and Experience,” in L’Architecture d’Aujourd’hui, no. 147, January-February 1975.

CHARLES JENCKS, born 1939, in U.S.A. Trained as an architectural historian at Harvard University, graduated M.A., B.Eng.Lit., and B.Arch. Awarded Fulbright Scholarship to do research at London University, graduating Ph.D. in 1971. Former editor of Connection, 1963-1965, also member of Cambridge Seven (Mass.) and tutor at Harvard. Currently Senior Lecturer in Architectural History at the Architectural Association, London. Publications include Meaning in Architecture, edited with George Baird, 1969; Architecture 2000—Predictions and Methods, 1971; Adhocism, with Nathan Silver, 1972; Modern Movements in Architecture, 1973; and Le Corbusier and the Tragic View of Architecture, 1973. At present working on Ersatz—The Phoney in Modern Culture.

ANTHONY SUTCLIFFE, born 1942, in England. Read Modern History at Oxford, followed by a Doctorate at the Sorbonne, 1966. Currently Reader in Urban History at Sheffield University. Author of The Autumn of Central Paris, London, 1970, and coauthor of Birmingham 1939-70, Oxford University Press, 1974; also editor of a symposium on the history of apartment housing in Britain, Multi-storey Living, London, 1974. At present working on a comparative study of the development of city planning from 1900 in Britain, Germany, France, and the United States, for publication.

ROBERT FISHMAN, Assistant Professor of History, University College, Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey. Received his Ph.D. from Harvard University in 1974, and has recently completed the manuscript of a book based on his doctoral dissertation, “Ideal Cities: the Social Thought of Ebenezer Howard, Frank Lloyd Wright and Le Corbusier.” The book, Ideal Cities, will be published in spring 1976, in New York.

MARTIN PURDY, born 1939, in England. Trained as an architect at what is now the Polytechnic of Central London. In 1964, appointed Research Fellow in Church Building at the Birmingham School of Architecture, and studied Liturgy and Architecture, and Town Planning. Currently Senior Lecturer at the Birmingham School of Architecture, and in private practice specializing in ecclesiastical architecture and planning. At present working on a doctoral dissertation concerned with “Architecture and the Urban Church,” University of Birmingham.

JOHN WINTER, studied at the Architectural Association, London, and in the Yale Masters’ Class under Louis Kahn with a William Bissell McKay Fellowship. Teaching appointments held at Yale University and the Architectural Association, London. Visiting Professor to Toronto University, 1962. Worked as architect in the offices of Stillman and Eastwick-Field, London, Ernö Goldfinger, London, and Skidmore, Owings and Merrill, San Francisco, California. Own practice started in London, 1960. His buildings have been illustrated in various English and French architectural journals. Author of Modern Buildings, 1969, and Industrial Architecture, 1970. Frequent contributor to the Architectural Review.

MAXWELL FRY, C.B.E., R.A., FRIBA, LI.D. (Ibadan University). Late senior partner, now Consultant to Fry, Drew, Knight and Creamer, architects and planners, London. RIBA Gold Medallist, 1964. In partnership with Walter Gropius 1934-1936. In partnership with Jane Drew since 1945. Senior Architect at Chandigarh in collaboration with Le Corbusier on planning, responsible for five grades of housing, for a range of other buildings, such as colleges for men and women and a printing press, and for much of Sector 22. Publications include: Fine Building, 1944; Architecture for Children, 1944 (with Jane Drew), now revised and to be reissued as Architecture and the Environment; Village Housing in the Tropics, 1947 (with Jane Drew); Tropical Architecture in the Dry and Humid Zones, 1964 (with Jane Drew); Art in the Machine Age, 1969; Maxwell Fry: Autobiographical Sketches, 1975.

JANE DREW, FRIBA, (Hon)LI.D., A.A.Dip., FIARB, FSIA., Past President Architectural Association. Consultant Architect to Fry, Drew, Knight and Creamer, whose architectural career includes designing schools, hospitals, universities, housing, and so on. Has been visiting Professor at La Cambre, Brussels, and Antwerp University, also visiting Professor at Harvard (February-March 1970) and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (January-June 1961). Worked in Chandigarh as Senior Architect, 1951-1954. Member of CIAM, and a friend of Le Corbusier for many years. Publications include: Architecture for Children, 1944 (with Maxwell Fry); Village Housing in the Tropics, 1947 (with Maxwell Fry); Tropical Architecture in the Dry and Humid Zones, 1964 (with Maxwell Fry).

MADHU SARIN, resident of Chandigarh since 1955, and graduate of the Chandigarh College of Architecture. Architect-planner and partner in a private firm of architects, Chandigarh. Did postgraduate work at the School of Tropical Studies, Architectural Association, London, 1969-1970. Currently Research Associate in the School of Environmental Studies, University College, London, working on the final stages of a research project concerned with a critical analysis of Chandigarh’s planning approach in the context of the socioeconomic conditions prevailing in India.

STANISLAUS VON MOOS, born 1940, in Lucerne. Architectural Historian, Doctorate from the University of Zurich, 1967. Currently Assistant Professor at the Carpenter Center for the Visual Arts, Harvard University. Author of Le Corbusier. Elemente einer Synthese, Frauenfeld (Switzerland), 1968; French translation, Le Corbusier. L’architecte et son mythe, Paris, 1971 (English translation to be published in 1977). Coauthor of New Directions in Swiss Architecture, New York and London, 1969; author of Turm und Bollwerk. Beiträge zu einer politischen lkonographie der italienischen Renaissan-cearchitektur, Zurich, 1974. Editor of the Swiss architectural magazine archithese.